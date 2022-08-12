Lots of Gacha Game lovers had been awaiting Tower of Fantasy’s release for a while, but unfortunately, the game is still yet to come out on Steam and the Epic Store. But worry not! Tower of Fantasy is actually available to play right now through the game’s official launcher. If you need help setting up the Tower of Fantasy launcher, we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll be showing you how to download and run Tower of Fantasy on PC.

How to Download Tower of Fantasy for PC

Downloading Tower of Fantasy through a separate launcher may seem like a tricky task to some people, but it’s actually incredibly simple and easy to do.

To install Tower of Fantasy on PC, follow the steps we’ve listed below.

Go to the official Tower of Fantasy website.

Once there, click on the “Windows” option at the bottom of the first screen.

Once you’ve clicked the Windows option, a .exe file for Tower of Fantasy named “wg.intl” will begin installing.

After it’s done installing, run the .exe file.

When asked to allow the app to make changes to your device, click “Yes.”

In the Launcher Menu that opens up, select your desired install location (make sure it has enough space) and click install.

After the game has finished installing, click on “Launch.”

When the game finally opens up, login to your Tower of Fantasy account or create a new one.

After logging in, click on “Download” and wait for the launcher to finish downloading the game.

Once the game is fully downloaded, you can start playing Tower of Fantasy for free on your PC!

If you would still prefer to play Tower of Fantasy through Steam or the Epic Store, the game is expected to release on these platforms in Q4 of 2022. This means that you might have to wait at least a month or two before you can play Tower of Fantasy on Steam or the Epic Store.

If you’re playing Tower of Fantasy through the official launcher but the game is not running well on your system, make sure that your system is on par with the Tower of Fantasy requirements.