Total War: Warhammer 3 has lots of achievements, and a lot of players are inclined to complete them all to flex their mastery of the game. However, not all the achievements, no matter how straightforward, are easy to get and Revelry in Riddles is one of them. This guide will let you know where to place the Symposium if Change to get the Revelry in Riddles achievement in Total War: Warhammer 3.

Total War Warhammer 3 Revelry in Riddles achievement

Revelry in Riddles is a simple achievement and all you need to get this achievement is to build the Symposium of Change. Though it is quite a simple requirement, the achievement has proven to be extremely elusive to players in Total War: Warhammer 3.

Where to Place Symposium of Change in Total War: Warhammer 3

Symposium of Change is a building that you erect for the Tzeentch and is an achievement for that faction. You have to build it in the game to get special units, and the achievement as well of course.

To build the Symposium of Change, you need to conquer The Crystal Spires. Crystal Spires can be found on the western side of the map, next to the sea. Conquer this area to begin working for your achievement.

Once you manage to capture The Crystal Spires, Symposium of Change is a level 5 Hallmark that can be built here. Here is Crystal Spires, you can build the Symposium of Change to get the achievement of Revelry in Riddles in Total War: Warhammer 3.

Construction Symposium of Change allows you to replace a Herald of Tzeentch with an Exalted Lord of Cane, and you do want this if you want more powerful units fighting for you.