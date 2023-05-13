Tomodachi Life Mii QR Codes For Celebrities, Video Game Characters and Movie Stars



The island of Tomodachi Life is your virtual world and it is you who gets to decide who inhabits this island. Although there are a handful of ways to increase island’s population, some ways are simpler and easier than others.

You can check my How to Import Miis in Tomodachi Life for more information on each method.

Tomodachi Life Mii QR Codes

Coming back to the simpler approach, Nintendo 3DS is capable of scanning QR Codes generated by users and developer across the internet. Producing a QR Code for your Mii is as simple as it could get.

Once again, check the link above for the whole procedure!

How to Scan a QR Code

Like I have stated above, scanning a QR Code is quite simple. Here is how you can do it:

Go to ‘Mii Maker Main Menu’ and select ‘QR Code/Image Options’

Select ‘Scan QR Code’

Scan the QR Code and hit ‘Save’

Mii QR Codes

The QR Codes for Miis provided below are not my own work. I have searched them across the internet so as to provide all of them on a single page. The credits for these Miis go their respective creators.

Although I have found quite a lot of them, don’t forget to share your Miis with us in the comments below. And yes, a brief introduction would be appreciated!

Celebrities

Comic Book Characters, Video Games Characters and Presidents

Video Games and Movies

Famous, Very Famous

More QR Codes

Users over Tumblr and MiiCharacters have compiled a list of QR Codes for the game. Since they have watermarks on them, I cannot post those here. You can checkout the links provided above to scan and transfer those Miis.