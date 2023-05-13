Tomodachi Life Guide To Create a Perfect Mii



Nintendo’s Tomodachi Life can be considered as a hybrid of The SIMS and Animal Crossing: New Leaf. The game’s island is your world and it is your responsibility to populate it with other Miis like commoners, celebrities, villains, and more.

Tomodachi Life Guide

There are a number of ways to create Miis like QR Codes, creating them from scratch, and by visiting Town Hall. It is worth noting that you can have more than a hundred Miis in your game.

You can refer to How to Import Miis in Tomodachi Life and Miis QR Codes for a wide array of Miis that you can use to populate the island.

Before you head out to start creating your Miis, here are a few tips that will help you create a perfect Mii:

Creating the Miis

Throughout my series of guides on Tomodachi Life, I have stressed on how to create Miis. Some of the ways to create the Miis are scanning QR Codes, visiting Town Hall to build them from scratch, and transfer them via Wireless LAN.

One of the easiest and simplest ways of creating a Mii is by using StreetPass. All you need to do is to go to StreetPass Mii Plaza and choose a Mii from the crowd.

After this, visit Town Hall and select ‘Transfer from Mii Maker’ and head to the next step.

Filling in the Required Information

Once you have selected your desired Mii, you will be asked to fill in important information related to your Mii. It is not a must to fill in this information, but it is always good to give your Mii a name, a nickname, a date of birth, and other interests.

This will allow your Mii to have better interaction with other Miis. Another thing that is worth noting is that you can change these things on the go! With the ability of changing the appearance of your Mii, you can also change name, nickname, and date of birth as you prefer.

Choosing the Perfect Voice

Since your Miis in Tomodachi Life have the ability to speak and interact with other Miis on the island, their voice plays an important role in the game and you should pay heed to it.

The game has a total of six pre-defined voices spread across three categories: child, adult, and elderly.

However, you will not be confined to these six voices as the process is far more in-depth than this. Along with the pre-defined voices, you can adjust a number of attributes for your Mii and come up with a unique voice. Voice characteristics that can be adjusted are:

Pitch

Speed

Quality

Tone

Accent

Intonation

Personality

The personality of your Mii determines how it will interact with other Miis on the island. Depending upon your Mii’s personality, it will develop adversaries, friendships, romantic relationships.

There are a total of four categories which are further divided into four sub-categories making 16 unique personalities for players to choose from.

Furthermore, each personality will have a slider for different traits that determine:

Movement

Speech

Expressiveness

Attitude

Overall

