Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Time Skip Location Guide

Time Skip is one of the most unique Spell Books in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This Legendary Spell Book is manufactured by Wyrdweaver, whose spells are generally based around projectile damage.

If you’re looking to find the Time Skip Spell Book in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and are in need of a little help, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you where to find Time Skip and what stats and effects it comes with.

Where to Find Time Skip in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are two ways of obtaining the Time Skip Spell Book in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The first way to obtain this item is through World Drops.

If you don’t know already all of the Legendary Items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can be obtained as World Drops. The term “World Drop” means that these items can be obtained from any loot source in the entire game.

Anything and everything in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can drop loot has a chance to drop the Time Skip Spell Book. This includes things like regular enemies, bosses, dungeons, chests, Lucky Dice etc.

But since there are so many other items that can also be obtained as World Drops, trying to find the Time Skip Spell Book in this way is very inefficient.

The next method of farming Time Skip is through a special dungeon called the Chaos Chamber. This dungeon unlocks after you’ve completed the campaign of the game and it becomes available inside the castle at Brighthoof.

Inside this dungeon, you’ll face all kinds of enemies, minibosses and bosses. Every single enemy inside the dungeon has a drop chance for the Time Skip as it is a World Drop.

But that’s not the best way to farm Time Skip through the Chaos Chamber. What you want to do is farm it through the Bunny Status at the end of the dungeon.

Inside the Chaos Chamber, you’ll find Bunny Statues which grant random Legendary Items of a specific type (armor, spell books, handguns etc.) when you give them crystals. The crystals can be found inside the dungeon itself.

These Bunny Statues have a higher drop chance for the Time Skip Spell Book as the statue you’ll get it from will only drop Legendary Spell Books. If you don’t get it on your first run, don’t be discouraged.

Keep doing runs of the Chaos Chamber until you get the Time Skip. And if you’re still struggling, you can try doing extended runs of the dungeon and using Lucky Dice. This will allow you to farm more crystals to spend at the Bunny Statues.

Time Skip Stats and Effects

When you cast the Time Skip spell, it spawns five projectiles which momentarily float in the air and then fire in the direction you were aiming at when you initially casted the spell.

A cool thing to note about these projectiles is that they allow you to siphon health from enemies through Dark Damage. This makes the Time Skip very unique from other Spell Books in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but it’s still quite underpowered as compared to the rest of them.

The damage it deals is very underwhelming, but it somewhat compensates for it with the healing it grants the user.