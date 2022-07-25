Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Smart Armor Location Guide

Smart Armor is a Legendary Armor set in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that has a very quirky special effect. This Legendary Armor set is manufactured by Valora, who specializes in creating weapons and armor that deal crazy damage.

To help you out with finding the Smart Armor set in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you where to find Smart Armor and what stats and effects it comes with.

Where to Find Smart Armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

First and foremost, the Smart Armor set can be obtained as a World Drop, just like all the other Legendary Armor Sets in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you don’t know already, the term “World Drop” means that this item can be obtained from any loot source in the entire game.

Anything and everything in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can drop loot has a chance to drop the Smart Armor set. This includes things like regular enemies, bosses, dungeons, chests, Lucky Dice etc.

This might make you think that obtaining the Smart Armor should not be a big deal, but keep in mind that a lot of other items in the game can also be obtained as World Drops. This means that the drop chance of the Smart Armor set through World Drops is quite low.

The best way to farm Smart Armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is through a boss named “Vorcanar.” You will face this boss at the end of the sidequest named “Slayer of Vorcanar,” which is part of the Goblins Tired of Facing Oppression (G.T.F.O) questline.

This sidequest will become available at Brighhoof’s bounty board once you’ve reached the point in the campaign where you have to go to the Dragon King’s Lair.

You will face Vorcanar at the Mount Crew area. Do note that to get to this area; you will need to complete another sidequest where you have to construct a bridge to cross over to Mount Crew.

Vorcanar has a higher drop chance for the Smart Armor set. And once you’ve completed the Slayer of Vorcanar quest, he will become available permanently at Mount Crew, so you can keep farming him until you get the Smart Armor set. This makes Mount Crew the best Smart Armor farming location.

Other than that, you can also get the Smart Armor set from the Chaos Chamber, which a dungeon that unlocks after you’ve completed the campaign of the game.

Inside the Chaos Chamber, you’ll find Bunny Statues that drop armor sets in exchange for crystals that you farm inside the dungeon. Since they only drop armor sets, the chances of getting the Smart Armor set through them is quite high. This makes the Chaos Chamber the second best location to farm the Smart Armor set.

Smart Armor Stats and Effects

The Special Effect of the Smart Armor set decreases your Critical Hit Chance by 50%, but compensates by increasing your Critical Hit Damage by 50%. With this effect, you won’t see yourself landing Critical Hits that often anymore, but when you do land them, they will hit the enemy like a truck.

To take advantage of this special effect, you need to pair the Smart Armor with the Stabbomancer Class. This is because the action skill of this class gives you a 100% Critical Hit Chance while it’s active, so every hit you land with be a Critical Hit.

This will synergize perfectly with the Critical Damage buff granted by your Smart Armor set and you’ll be able to deal ridiculous damage to enemies.