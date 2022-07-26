Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Sacrificial Skeep Location Guide

Sacrificial Skeeps are amulets of the legendary class which are manufactured by Vatu. They are used by players in case they need a quick heal or a revive.

In this guide, we’ll look at everything there is to know about Sacrificial Skeeps in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Where To Find Sacrificial Skeep In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Sacrificial Skeeps are world drop items, meaning they can be dropped anywhere in the world from a suitable loot source. There is, however, a higher drop chance of them from the Mandiblon, Chomper of Skulls. This boss is located at the Ossu-Gol Necropolis Ancient Obelisk, as shown on the map below.

The Ancient Obelisk can be accessed by following the catacombs till you reach a large room, from there you need to jump onto the sand floor below and head right. Before the Mandiblon appears though, you’ll have to fight off a few waves of Seawargs.

If you wish to farm the boss for this item, you can quit and reload the game after defeating the boss for another chance to get it.

Keep in mind that you can also increase your chances by finding all the Lucky Dice and wearing an amulet that boosts your Loot Luck chance.

Sacrificial Skeep Stats and Effects

Sacrificial Skeep is all about keeping you alive. The amulet literally summons a Skeep when your health falls below 50% during skirmishes. The Skeep will keep following and healing you every two seconds to get you back to 100% health.

Note that the Skeep generates a healing pulse, meaning that if you are playing co-op, your allies will be healed as well.

Furthermore, you can also decide to kill the Skeep for a Save Your Soul.