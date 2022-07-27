Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Precious Jamstone Location Guide

Precious Jamstone is a legendary ring class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that improves your chances of winning a Save Your Soul.

Save Your Souls is simply the “Fight For Your Life” mechanic from previous Borderlands games. When your health hits zero, you go into a downed state where killing an enemy in a given time will revive you.

Since Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is about playing a tabletop role-playing game, Save Your Soul is a general reference to Dungeons & Dragons.

The following guide will tell you how and where to find the Precious Jamstone ring in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Precious Jamstone In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Precious Jamstone was introduced with the Glutton’s Gamble DLC and hence, you will first need to own the DLC before heading out to find the legendary ring.

When you do own the ring, note that Precious Jamstone is a world drop and can be looted from any available loot source.

Precious Jamstone, however, has a higher chance of dropping from Imelda, the Sand Witch, in Dreamveil Overlook.

Simply enter the portal to head to the location where you’ll have to drop down into the underground bakery as this is the place where you’ll encounter Imelda.

As you engage in the boss fight, you’ll notice how easy the fight truly is. This boss has almost no attack patterns nor does it cause any major damage to decrease your health.

All you have to do is attack it using ranged attacks while dealing with her minions which she summons throughout the fight simultaneously, and within a span of seconds, you’ll defeat it to obtain the Precious Jamstone legendary ring in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

However, there’s no guarantee that the boss will drop the legendary ring. Therefore, it is highly recommended to farm the boss again till you receive the Precious Jamstone.

Precious Jamstone Stats and Effects

Precious Jamstone improves your overall gun damage, reload speed, and magazine size. Its main special effect though is increasing all the ring’s stats by 66% when you exit Save Your Soul. This means a massive boost to your weapon damage when you jump back into the fight, a boost that lasts for eight seconds.

That being said, we don’t recommend dying intentionally just to get the full boost of the Precious Jamstone ring.