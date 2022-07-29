Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Garlic Breath Location Guide

Garlic Breath is a legendary spell book that is particularly tailored for players using (or wanting) poison-based damage builds in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Any enemy foolish enough to come close to you will be dealt a lethal dose of a pulsating poison nova.

The following guide will explain where to find the Miraculum-manufactured Garlic Breath spell book in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Garlic Breath In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The first thing you need to know is that Garlic Breath was introduced with the Glutton’s Gamble DLC. Hence, you will need to own the DLC in order to get the legendary spell book.

Garlic Breath is a world drop and can be looted from any available loot source that is part of the Glutton’s Gamble DLC. There is, however, a higher chance to loot the spell book by defeating Imelda, the Sand Witch, in Dreamveil Overlook.

Imelda, has an army of gingerbread skeletons at her disposal. There is a huge cauldron in the middle of her arena, which you will see when you arrive.

You won’t be able to access the balcony where Imelda will be waiting. Fortunately, you can use other balconies in the space to fire your bullets. Imelda’s primary method of assault when the battle starts will be to use her staff to hurl elemental balls at you. Running will help you easily avoid them. Your health bar will be wiped out if you are struck by a ball.

Imelda will teleport over the balcony to the left, center, and right for the majority of the opening exchange. Till Imelda is about 25% healthy, keep moving about the room and firing at her.

She will then go into her second phase. She will then leap into the cauldron and change into a big goblin during this period. She will stay in the cauldron for the duration of the second round of combat. Imelda will use her big spork to fling various foodstuffs at you during this phase. These things will contain the element of poison. Fire away at her. She will eventually fall to the ground, ending the fight.

Garlic Breath Stats And Effects

Garlic Breath does poison damage, which is highly effective against armored enemies. It is a self-cast spell and when you activate it, you will start pulsating a poisonous nova in all directions. Enemies that come in contact with your nova will be poisoned. If you manage to do a critical hit during this phase, you will knock down the affected enemies.

The way Garlic Breath works requires that you have a good mobility. You will have to dash into enemies to infect them with poison. If you’re looking to maintain your distance, there will be little use to have from the Garlic Breath legendary spell.