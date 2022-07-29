How to Defeat the Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dragon Lord, the Eighth and the final Main Boss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as well as the main bad guy of the game, is going to be the center of discussion in this guide. We will tell you about the best strategies and weapons you can use to defeat Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where to Find Dragon Lord

The Dragon Lord can be found in the Fearamid area, towards the end of Overworld. You can only get access to Fearamid area if you have completed the Ossu-Gol Necropolis and Fatebreaker quest. You can also not access this area unless you are level 30 or above.

How to Defeat Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

Dragon Lord, like many previous bosses, has 3 bars to deplete; ward, flesh and armor. Also, there would be different phases of the fight. Use weapons that do shock damage against ward, fire damage against flesh and poison against armor.

Phase 1

In the first phase of the fight, the bosses are less vulnerable and so is Dragon Lord. He will throw any icy path towards you, which is quite simple to dodge. Just hop over it to dodge it.

The main problematic part in the first phase would be the Spectral Tamperals. These are basically spirit-like foes that will keep attacking you. Spotting these is hard and their attack does massive damage. But good thing is, their location will be shown on the map.

So you would need to take them down before they approach you. And killing them is relatively easier. If you require some health or ammo, there would be crates lying in the corner of the arena so you can always loot them before engaging in a fight.

Phase 2

Now comes the second phase. The Dragon Lord will summon several Spectral Aegis or Dragons. Beware that these creatures will regenerate his ward so you will want to take them down before they regenerate. Keep shooting at Dragon Lord and take the additional enemies down.

When you have killed the extra ones and depleted all of the Dragon Lord’s ward bar, he will disappear. More Spectral Tamperals will hop in and keep looking at the mini-map to spot them. Kill them all and the dragon Lord is going to reappear.

Phase 3

Now that you have drained all of his red bar, the Dragon Lord will re-appear with a full armor and health bar. He will have wings in this phase. This means he will be able to do ground-slam attacks on you.

You would need to keep changing your positions in order to avoid them. Keep shooting at him. Once you have depleted some of his armor bar, he will summon another dragon called Bernadette the Dracolich.

Bernadette will be accompanying the Dragon Lord. You will have to fight them simultaneously. The trick is, that both of them will never be immune at the same time. If one is not taking damage, the other must have no immunity, so will take damage. So you will have to keep moving and attacking back and forth.

In this way, you will be able to take both of them down and end the boss fight.

Dragon Lord Loot Drops

This boss drops two legendary weapons upon his defeat. One of them is an Apex, a Dahlia Pistol. It heals the player using it whenever it does damage to any other player. This gun can also summon bats to attack foes directly and foes around the player.