Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Diamond Gauntlets Location Guide

The Diamond Gauntlets is the name of one of the most powerful Legendary Armor sets in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This Legendary Armor set is manufactured by none other than Valora.

If you’re in search of the Diamond Gauntlets in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we’ve prepared this guide for you where we’ll be showing you where to find the Diamond Gauntlets and what stats and effects it comes with.

Where to Find Diamond Gauntlets in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Since the Diamond Gauntlets armor is a Legendary Armor Set, it can be obtained in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as a World Drop. If you don’t know already, the term “World Drop” means that this item can be obtained from any loot source in the entire game.

Anything and everything in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can drop loot has a chance to drop the Diamond Gauntlets armor. This includes things like regular enemies, bosses, dungeons, chests, Lucky Dice etc.

However, this isn’t a very efficient way of finding the Diamond Gauntlets since many other items in the game can also be obtained as World Drops, so the drop chance of the Diamond Gauntlets is very slim.

But worry not, as there is another way to find the Diamond Gauntlets in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with a higher drop chance. Once you’ve completed the campaign of the game, you’ll unlock a new dungeon called the “Chaos Chamber.” This will be the best Diamond Gauntlets farming location.

The Chaos Chamber is located inside the Brighthoof castle. When you’re inside the Chaos Chamber, there will be two ways for you to obtain the Diamond Gauntlets.

The first way is to simply farm the minibosses in the Chaos Chamber until one of them drops this item. The other way to get the Diamond Gauntlets is to spend crystals at the Bunny Statues inside the dungeon.

If you fail to get the Diamond Gauntlets, you can just keep doing the Chaos Chamber until you get this item. If you’re still struggling, you can try doing extended runs of the dungeon as that will allow you to farm more crystals to spend at the Bunny Statues. The Bunny Statues have a fairly high drop chance for the Diamond Gauntlets so you’ll be able to get this item within a few runs.

Diamond Gauntlets Stats and Effects

The Special Effect of the Diamond Gauntlets allows you to gain 50% increased Critical Hit Chance, Dark Magic Efficiency and Elemental Damage while you’re standing still.

These stat increases are amazing, but the fact that you need to stand still to actually activate them can be quite dangerous. This means that you will need to increase the defenses of your character if you are going with the Diamond Gauntlets.

If your defenses are low, you’ll be taking a lot of damage while you’re standing still. The Diamond Gauntlets are best suited for ranged builds since you can be far away from the enemy as you activate the effects.

If you’re going with a melee build, the Diamond Gauntlets will not be a good choice of armor for you.