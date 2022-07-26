Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Crossbolt Generator Location Guide

Crossbolt Generator in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a legendary assault rifle that always spawns with cross bolt attachments and allows you to spray crossbow bolts all over the area. Crossbolt Generator is manufactured by Blackpowder and unfortunately, it doesn’t have any elemental damage on it.

If you don’t know where to look for Crossbolt Generator, you might end up wandering the vast open world of Wonderlands indefinitely. This guide will show you the location of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Crossbolt Generator and the benefits of having this weapon in your arsenal.

Where To Find Crossbolt Generator In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The TTW Crossbolt Generator can be obtained randomly from any suitable loot source in the open world. It is, however, available as a dedicated loot from Kastor, the normal-sized skeleton, which is a better way to obtain the weapon.

To obtain Crossbolt Generator, simply locate Kastor and eliminate him. Here’s how to pull this off.

Kastor can be found wandering around the Tangledrift area. To gain access to the area, complete the side mission “Walk the Stalk” in the open world. Simply finishing this mission will grant you access to Tangledrift.

Once the area has been unlocked, head to “What’s Left of Driftwood” to find a portal. Pass through the portal to reach Ratty Shack. This is the area you will visit for A Small Favor mission, at the end of which Kastor awaits you. The Ratty Shack island will have another similar portal; pass through it as well and you’ll find Kastor inside.

Kastor shouldn’t be hard to take down. However, it is worth noting that Kastor has some immune phases, which will prolong the fight, so be patient and you will eventually get a victory. Here’s a pro tip, destroy the purple orbs that Kastor summons and it will decrease the immune phases.

Crossbolt Generator Stats And Effects

Crossbolt Generator packs some wicked effects. When you fire bolts at enemies, the bolts ricochet and inflict damage to nearby enemies. Additionally, if a bolt sticks to an enemy, it deals additional blast damage as well.

The rest of the stats and bonus effects on Crossbolt Generator are randomized so you will have to hope for a good stat roll when the weapon drops for you.

This weapon is not the best among high-tier weapons, but it is one of the best for dealing with mobs. Shooting at the mobs with Crossbolt Generator causes massive ricochet and blast damage instantly clearing them without having too much to worry about.