Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Circuitous Gyre Location Guide

If you’ve started your journey in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you may already know how important it is to equip yourself with some good and strong weapons. Plenty of useful weapons are scattered around the TTW’s exotic world; however, some can be hard to find due to their uncertain locations. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back! This guide will dive into where you can find Circuitous Gyre in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and its uses.

Circuitous Gyre in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a shotgun with a Legendary rarity. The gun is manufactured by Hyperius, known for its reverse recoil and stability. Circuitous Gyre can have either Dark Magic, Fire, Frost, Lightning, or Poison element rolls on it.

Where to Find Circuitous Gyre in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Fans of the famous fast-firing shotgun ‘Butcher,’ from Borderlands 3, may also like Circuitous Gyres in TTW as it possesses very similar features. It is a shotgun that rapidly builds up its firing speed and destroys the enemies in front of the weapon.

Circuitous Gyre can be especially best for players who may find themselves a little lacking while dealing with hordes of enemies and want to play at a distance. Regardless of the playstyle, having this in your build can elevate it to the next level and make it strong.

Unlike many resource items and weapons that require players to defeat enemies or raid chests and boxes, Circuitous Gyre has a different acquisition procedure. It is not a World Drop item and can’t be farmed once you indulge yourself in a certain boss fight. Instead, this shotgun can only be acquired once you’ve beaten the game. Doing so narrows down the certainty and drop chances of this weapon.

It is because Circuitous Gyre is only available in the Chaos Chamber, and you can unlock it once you reach the Epilogue of the campaign. Once you’ve entered it, simply start your Chaos Chamber run, and with every successful run, you’ll be rewarded with special loot.

To get the loot, you’ll be entering a room with Rabbit Statues, each of which will have a special symbol on their heads. You will need to give 500 crystals to the rabbit with the loot you want, in your case, the shotgun rabbit, and then you’ll be rewarded with the Circuitous Gyre.

That’s why we recommend you do extensive Chaos Chamber runs and collect as many crystals as you possibly can get. The more you have it, the more you can spend on the shotgun rabbit statue to increase your farming and drop chances of this shotgun.

Circuitous Gyre Stats And Effects

As mentioned before, Circuitous Gyre has turned out to be the same rapid-fire killer as Butcher hence why everyone playing TTW absolutely needs to have this. It will melt, pierce, or mince through any enemy that is in front of you.

Circuitous Gyre starts off with a slow fire rate; however, as you hold the trigger for longer, the Fire Rate increases to +100%, and the Damage Increases to +200% alongside improved stability. Moreover, you have the option to use it in both elemental and non-elemental variants.

Being a Hyperius weapon, aiming down sights with it grants you a front-facing shield that reflects bullets back to attackers.

Rest of the stats on the gun are RNG based so you will have to hope for a good stat roll when it drops for you.