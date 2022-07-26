Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Calamity Location Guide

Calamity is an armor class manufactured by Valora. They are of legendary rarity and can be obtained from any fitting loot source across the world in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

In this guide, we’ll be looking at everything there is to know about Calamity in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find The Calamity In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Calamity is a world drop item just like the other plethora of items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You can hence loot Calamity from any loot source in the game such as chests and even normal enemies.

There is, however, a higher drop chance for Calamity to drop from the Oculus mini-boss. This boss is located at the Sunfang Oasis Ancient Obelisk, as shown on the map below.

If you wish to farm for this item, then defeating this boss is the way to go. Additionally, you can also quit the game and reload it after fighting the boss for an increased chance of getting the item.

Keep in mind that this boss and this area are completely optional. You will not have to clear them for the main storyline. Also, you will only be able to access this area after scaling Karnok’s Wall in the main storyline.

Calamity Stats and Effects

The Calamity is an armor set that’s basically suited for users with a Fire-type build. It allows you to increase your Fire Damage output by 10% for each unique enemy hit by it for a short period.

You can stack this effect up to a total of 10 times, allowing you to double the damage output and increasing your overall fire damage output by a whole 100%.

So if you’ve got a build based on the Fire element, then this armor would be best suited for you, otherwise, it wouldn’t have much use.