Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Buffmeister Location Guide

Spell Books serve as an essential item while playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. They are great for elevating your combat experience and overall modifying your builds. Like many Spell Books, Buffmeister from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a Legendary Spell Book that players can acquire by searching through loot boxes and putting up a fight against strong bosses.

Buffmeister in TTW is a Legendary item that Miraculum manufactures. Buffmeister can have either Dark Magic, Fire, Frost, Lightning, or Poison element rolls on it. In this guide, we’ll look into where exactly to find Buffmeister in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and its uses. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Where To Find Buffmeister In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

As a Fatemaker in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players must continuously look out for all the new spells present in the exotic game world to modify their gear and efficiently face any enemy on their way. These provide great damage output as any weapon and action skills. Moreover, for players who love playing from a distance, spells work great by delivering massive damage to enemies without having to receive any.

Buffmeister comes from the family of rare spells and is known to be very strong and beneficial. It is also unique in nature due to its different variations, each possessing different qualities. Therefore, acquiring it becomes necessary while playing Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Unlike other Legendary items we’ve discussed before, Buffmeister is solely a World Drop. While most of the legendary items can be dropped by fighting bosses and smaller enemies, for Buffmeister, you need to be rigid and thorough with searching chests, loot boxes, and rolling loot dices.

This spell book has the most uncertainty and does not possess a single dedicated location or scenario from which you can acquire it. The Buffmeister Spell can randomly drop at any time, and different item resources can have different drop chances. The more you farm it, the higher your chances of acquiring the legendary item.

Farming can be exhaustive; however, to make matters easy, we recommend increasing your Loot Luck to acquire this item. Again, the higher your Loot Luck, the higher chances are there for rare items to drop.

Go ahead and collect all 260 Lucky Dices, visit Dungeons Door, and complete Main Story, Overlook, and Shrine Challenges. Additionally, boost your Myth and Choas Levels. Completing these will multiply your Loot Luck, eventually helping you collect the Buffmeister in Wonderlands.

Buffmeister Stats And Effects

Like any spell, Buffmeister also immensely benefits you when you add it to your builds. It modifies the gear and elevates your combat performance. Although it does not deal direct damage, it will increase your speed, giving you exceptional mobility when dealing with enemies and making it hard for them to trace you in the arena. Along with elemental bonus damage, it also provides Stat Buffs for a short period of time.

Similar to all the other loot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Buffmeister comes with randomized stat rolls. However, there are some “perks” that provide the fixed buffs that we mentioned earlier.

These additional effects can be either ‘Zap!’, which gives +80% Spell Damage, ‘Bonk!’, which gives +80% Melee Damage, and Kchow!, which offers +80% Ability Damage and +65% ability crit chance. Lastly, ‘Pew!’ provides handling, accuracy, and recoil of 60% and fire rate and reload speed of 25% and 40%, respectively. Keep in mind that these values are for Level 40 Buffmeister so there can be variations for different item levels.

With each of these bonuses, your character attributes can dramatically increase, and you can effectively damage enemies within the vicinity. Using this with your builds can insanely improve this spell’s performance, so we recommend you go down that route to achieve the best results.