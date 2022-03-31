Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Brighthoof Lucky Dice Locations Guide

Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are collectibles that can really increase your loot luck. In this Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands guide, we will tell you complete details about Lucky Dice in Brighthoof and its locations so you can collect them easily.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Brighthoof Lucky Dice Locations

Lucky Dice are special items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are going to help you in farming the best gears in the game. Collecting all Lucky Dice will increase your loot luck by 10%.

With increased loot luck the chances of getting better gears are high. Below we will tell you about the locations of all the Lucky Dice in the Brighthoof region so you can collect them and increase your loot luck.

There are 20 Lucky Dice in the Brighthoof region of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that you can collect.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #1

After reaching the location shown on the map above, you will see a well right in the center. Jump into the well and collect the first Lucky Dice form inside.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #2

Go to the location shown on the map above and you will see a big statue there. Follow the path on the left and you will find this Lucky Dice in the left corner behind some wooden boxes.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #3

Go to the location shown on the map above and go upstairs to a house at the edge with a big shark hanging outside it. Use the boxes next to a shark for climbing up to a wooden platform. Now climb to the roof for collecting the Lucky Dice on it.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #4

Go to the location shown on the map above and you will find it behind the wooden boxes.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #5

This one is enclosed in a balcony at the location shown on the map above. For opening it you have to hit the targets given right under it. Once you hit all of them the path to it will open up and you can collect it easily.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #6

Head to the location shown on the map above and enter Izzy’s Fizzies. Use stairs for going up, move forward in a circular path till you see stairs going up. Right under these stairs behind some wooden drums, you will the Lucky Dice.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #7

Right from where you collect the Lucky Dice #6 use the stairs to go to the rooftop. On the rooftop, you will see a ropes bridge connected to another building. Go to that building and use the purple platform on its left side for reaching the roof of that building. From there you can easily spot and collect the Lucky Dice.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #8

From the location of Lucky Dice #8 jump onto a building on its left that has a ropes bridge attack to a building in front of it. Move forward turn left and jump onto the roof to enter Harborside.

Get to the other side of the roof for using the ropes bridge to get to the next roof. From here you can see the Lucky Dice on an extended wooden edge of the building.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #9

From the location shown on the map above use stairs to reach the balcony of a house right next to a huge crane. You can collect the Lucky Dice from the balcony.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #10

Right on the opposite side of Lucky Dice #9, you have to use the metal pipes to reach the top pipe. You can collect the Lucky Dice from the metal pipe at the top.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #11

Head to the location shown on the map above and get to the balcony of a house with a half-cut hanging fish. There you will find it behind some crates.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #12

From the location shown on the map above turn back and go downstairs. Continue to get down till you reach a room with a chest and a ladder made of ropes and wood.

Climb up using the ladder and you will find the Lucky Dice right there.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #13

From the location shown on the map above head forward on a platform where few people are standing. There at the edge, you will see a carpet on the floor. Jump onto the structure right below the carpet and you will find a Lucky Dice there.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #14

Head to the location shown on the map above and move forward to its end. You will find the Lucky Dice there between some rocks.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #15

Go to the location shown on the map above and enter the tunnel. There you will find the Lucky Dice at the end of the tunnel.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #16

Right on the opposite side of the tunnel, you will find it between some white rocks.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #17

Go to the location shown on the map above and you will see a cannon there. Fire the cannon and go to the location where the cannonball hit to collect the Lucky Dice and scroll. Here you will encounter some enemies as well.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #18

From the location shown on the map above jump down to a snowy area. There you will find the Lucky Dice at the Edge.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #19

Head to the location shown on the map above and you will find it right under a broken wooden structure close to some wooden drums.

Brighthoof Lucky Dice #20

This one can be found in Castle Sparklewithers on the green grassy ground right next to a round-shaped plant.