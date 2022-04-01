Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands All Bottlecap Shortcuts Locations

Bottlecap shortcuts allow you to literally create shortcuts while pathing in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. There are several locations in the Overworld where you can knock large-size bottlecaps to create bridges. The following guide will detail all of these shortcuts.

What Are Bottlecaps In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Overworld in TTW is designed as a real-life game board with tabletop items scattered all across the map. Bottlecaps are one of these items.

The first time you come across one, it will be standing in an upright position and facing away from an uncrossable gap. However, when you circle the map, you’ll ultimately reach the other side of the gap. Hitting the bottlecap will cause it to fall down to create a bridge for you to walk on.

A bottlecap shortcut that appears to be unreachable is sometimes located near a linked dungeon. On the map, the entrance and exit of these dungeons are extremely near to one another, and finishing the encounter inside will send you out the opposite side, generally with the bottlecap within a close range.

However, you won’t be able to reach every bottlecap right away. As you proceed through the main storyline, the map of Wonderlands changes. Additional pathways and shortcuts become available when you explore and exit later places.

While playing, keep an eye out for unreachable bottlecap shortcuts. After completing a few main story quests, you might be able to take them out.

All Bottlecap Shortcuts Locations In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are a total of eight Bottlecap Shortcuts in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Below we have marked the exact location of all the Bottlecap Shortcuts.

Keep one thing in mind that all these Bottlecaps in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are a part of the main and side quests of the story.

