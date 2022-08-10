Thymesia Will Run at 60 FPS on Both PS5 and Xbox Series

A new action RPG called Thymesia has much in common with Bloodborne and Dark Souls. The game is developed by OverBorder Studio and published by Team17. Soulslike title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. And now, OverBorder Studio has confirmed that Thymesia will run at 60 FPS for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will run Thymesia at 60 FPS, yes! https://t.co/Ait5yJFjTz — Thymesia | August 18th (@OverBorderGames) August 9, 2022

The release date of the action-RPG game was delayed the other day. Thymesia’s release date was initially set for August 9, but Team17 and OverBorder Studio have moved it to August 18. “We are 100 percent committed to making Thymesia the best experience possible, and those few extra days allow us to do this by implementing changes and fixes that were asked for across all platforms,” the developer said.

The game shares many similarities with the FromSoftware Souls franchise, but it has original combat and narrative concepts. Thymesia looks like a mix of Bloodborne and Dark Souls. Although Corvus, the game’s main character, appears a hunter from Bloodborne, the combat system resembles closer to Dark Souls 3. Instead of slashing waves of foes like in Bloodborne, the teaser shows Corvus dueling with knights and other opponents like in Dark Souls.

Perhaps the most exciting thing is we use various weapon kinds to produce multiple damage types. For example, the light saber reduces the opponent’s white life bar by taking life points away from him. A green life bar, however, can be seen underneath. Before the enemy can recover again, players must lower this with intense claw assaults.

Thymesia, which was once planned as a PC-only title, will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Now we also know that the Action-RPG title has 60 FPS support for new-gen consoles. However, no information about the game’s release on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch has been provided.