The Wolf Among Us 2 Promises “Many More Of The Difficult Choices” From The First Season

The Wolf Among Us 2 will be an “interesting and fresh” fable for fans of the episodic franchise to experience while staying true to the comic-book aesthetic and “feel” of the first season.

Speaking with Edge magazine for the latest issue, Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie expressed the importance of finding a middle ground between “capturing the spirit of the original material” and “not simply repeating stories that have already been told”. That includes the matter of making difficult choices at crucial junctions to steer the narrative for unknown consequences.

“It is important that season two maintains the gameplay and feel of what players loved about season one,” said Ottilie. “We really don’t wish to say too much about the gameplay yet, but players will make many more of the difficult choices familiar to The Wolf Among Us fans.”

Ottilie also confirmed that newcomers will not need to play the first season to understand what is happening in the second. Telltale Games has made sure to design the opening act of The Wolf Among Us 2 to bring newcomers up to date.

That being said, Ottilie hopes that players will still be curious enough to pick up the first season, at least once they are done with Bigby Wolf in the second season.

“We strive to design our narratives so they can stand on their own,” explained Ottilie. “We think the opening of the first episode sets things up in such a way that the player understands how the characters got where they are now.”

Telltale Games has ditched its old proprietary engine for Unreal Engine 4 to power The Wolf Among Us 2.

“We wanted the speed, power, flexibility, and art pipeline of Unreal,” revealed Ottilie. “However, we still needed our proprietary tools for many aspects like enabling quick iteration and our choice-driven episodic gameplay, so we had to refresh those tools to sit atop and work with the new engine.”

The Wolf Among Us 2 is scheduled for release for all major platforms, excluding the Nintendo Switch, somewhere in 2023.