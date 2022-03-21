The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Easter Egg Took 7 Years To Find

A rather cleverly hidden Easter egg has finally been discovered in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, nearly seven years after the game was initially released.

The said Easter egg has to do with Vivienne de Tabris, a character that was introduced in the Blood and Wine expansion pack. She was the lady-in-waiting to Duchess Anna Henrietta and as later revealed, cursed to look like a bird.

During The Warble of a Smitten Knight questline, Geralt was able to lift the curse but with a warning that even though Vivienne will stop looking like a bird, she will still only live as long as the animal—an average life span of seven years.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, YouTuber xLetalis confirmed that if Geralt meditates for seven in-game years, he can find Vivienne dead in Yennefer’s room at Kaer Trolde Harbour, Skellige. Take note that the Easter egg will only trigger if Geralt lifted the curse without Guillaume’s help.

Following the discovery, lead quest designer Philipp Weber congratulated the YouTuber on the find and also teased that several more Easter eggs are waiting to be discovered in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

“I’m not sure if it’s the last secret, but it for sure is pretty close,” Weber told IGN. “Everyone hid so many details during the last months of development that people are probably still going to find something new one day.”

It's kind of poetic that my 7-year Easter egg was found almost 7 years after the release of @witchergame.

Hats off to @xLetalis for his detective work on the game! https://t.co/bCXVFrOtbY — Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) March 20, 2022

Blood and Wine was the second and final expansion pack for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It featured the new region of Toussaint and around 30 hours of additional storied content for players to go through.