The Witcher 3 Places of Power Locations Guide

Places of power are runestones in Witcher 3 through which power can be drawn out to grant Geralt buffs that would boost the power of specific signs. First locating and drawing power from a Place of Power will also grant the player one extra Ability Point.

The following guide will investigate all in-game Places of Power, how to find them, and their respective sign boosts in Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3 Places of Power Locations

The following guide will investigate all in-game Places of Power, how to find them, and their respective sign boosts in Witcher 3.

White Orchard

Southern White Orchard

The Place of power found in the Southern White Orchard provides a Yrden Sign boost

The Southern White Orchard will be guarded by a bear in a forest area, east of the Abandoned village.

Head north from the cluster of trees to find the exact location.

Abandoned Village

The Place of power found in the Abandoned Village provides a Quen Sign boost.

The Abandoned Village can be found when heading South from the Griffin Nest. It’ll be found hidden behind a few trees.

You’ll visit the area when playing The Beast of White Orchard Quest.

Vulpine Woods

The Place of power found in the Vulpine Woods provides an Axii Sign boost.

This location is very close to the Herbalist’s Hut so the perfect opportunity to stop by here is when you are already traveling to meet them.

Head west from the Mill Marker indicated on the river to get there.

White Orchard Cemetery

The Place of power found in the White Orchard Cemetery provides an Igni Sign Boost.

This Place of Power is located in the northern parts of the White Orchid. You would first have to defeat a Wraith guarding a mausoleum close by. The area will have some additional useful items like a weapon diagram.

Northern White Orchard

The Place of power found in the Northern White Orchard Cemetery provides an Aard Sign boost.

This Place of Power can be located by traveling north from the White Orchid Cemetery (Igni Boost). The location is right beside a monster nest and will be infested with plenty of level 2 ghouls so be ready for a fight.

Northeastern White Orchard

The Place of power found in the Northeastern White Orchard Cemetery provides a Queen Sign Boost

Northeastern White Orchard is located south of a Ghoul swarm so when visiting be prepared. Head in the northeast direction of the map or north of the Crossroads Fast Travel sign to find it close to a battlefield.

Velen

Ancient Oak

The Place of power found in the Ancient Oak provides an Igni Sign boost

When Playing the Whispering Hillock quest, you will encounter a cave that houses the Tree Spirit. The Ancient Oak is located right beside this cave and is protected by a Werewolf that must be defeated before accessing it.

Downwarren

The Place of power found in the Downwarren provides a Yrden Sign boost

The location can be found on top of a mountain, you can to the area by using a few accessible ledges.

To get to the mountain head west from Downwarren.

Lornruk

The Place of power found in the Lornruk provides a Quen Sign boost

Head to the Tower found at Lornuk. You can find the tower on the shore swarmed by many Drowners that you would be required to take out.

The Place of Power will be found at the base of this tower.

Bald Mountain

The Place of power found in Bald Mountain provides a Quen Sign boost

When playing the Bald Mountain mission, you can approach this Place of Power.

When heading through the gates you’ll be in control of Ciri, wait till you get to the small bridge to play as Geralt again. Take a left when moving away from the bridge to find the spot.

Fyke Isle

The Place of power found in Fyke Isle provides an Aard Sign boost.

Head to the south of Velen to find this location. You will encounter a Gargoyle in the swamp region protecting the treasure. Defeat the gargoyle and find the Place of Power close to the treasure.

Fyke Isle (Second location)

The Place of power found in Fyke Isle provides a Yrden Sign boost.

The prerequisite to access this Place of Power is to complete the Wandering in the Dark quest. When you complete the mission, you’ll be allowed to play the Magic Lamp quest, accept it.

Once inside the caves, take the path going upwards to your left to find the location.

Novigrad

Elector’s Square

The Place of power found in the Electors’ Square provides an Igni Sign boost.

The location can be found in the northern region of Novigrad. Travel to Temple Island once you get here.

You’ll find the location on the edge of a cliff.

Vegelbud Residence

The Place of power found in the Alness provides an Axii Sign boost.

Travel to the Vegelbud Residence, the Place of Power is located north of here. Follow this path till you reach the point where the path forks.

Head north from here and climb the small hill to find the location.

Skellige

Ancient Crypt

The Place of power found in the Ancient Crypt provides an Igni Sign boost.

The Place of Power is located inside the Ancient Crypt which can only be accessible when playing the Battle Preparation quest in search of the Sunstone. The mission takes place close to the game’s conclusion.

Once inside the main cavern you’ll be attacked by a swarm of Downers, take a right to find the location.

Bridge to Kaer Trolde

The Place of power found in the Bridge to Kaer Trolde provides a Quen Sign boost.

After battling and eliminating the bears in Kaer Trolde, you are given the option to aid Cerys, accept it.

When exploring the cellars found inside the castle you’ll come across this Place of Power.

Crossroads

The Place of power found in the Crossroads provides an Axii Sign boost.

Travel to the Crossroads, move in the southwest direction and reach the Skellige. From here you locate a bit of land flooded with water. The Place of Power will be found on this land.

Redgill

The Place of power found in the Redgill provides an Aard Sign boost.

To find this Place of Power, head over to ruins found northeast of the Druid Camp.

You can choose to either fight the cyclops protecting the region or avoid it by slipping inside the building.

Move towards Master Griffin Armour diagrams on the map to find the location.

Druid Camp

The Place of power found in the Druid Camp provides a Yrden Sign boost.

You will already visit this area when playing the main storyline so you can choose to wait to visit to avoid traveling.

The Place of Power will be found by traveling to Blandare and heading west. You’ll see it beside the Druid’s Camp.

Holmstein’s Port

The Place of power found in Holmstein’s Port provides an Axii Sign boost.

Travel toward Fornhala and head south from here to the mountainous track.

Follow this path about halfway to notice the Place of Power towards your left; jump across to access it.

Harviken

The Place of power found in the Harviken provides a Yrden Sign boost.

Travel to Harviken and travel west. Stay on the path west until the road you are on forks twice. Go north of this point and continue onwards until you find the spot.

Yngvar’s Fang

The Place of power found in the Yngvar’s Fang provides a Queen Sign boost.

This location is a bit tricky to get to and involves a high amount of jumping, parkour, and a few annoying battles.

To get to the Place of Power make your way to the edge of Yngvar’s Fang Trail.

Svorlag

The Place of power found in the Svorlag provides an Igni Sign boost.

Travel towards Svorlag and climb the small mountain. To get there take the trail leading to the top and follow this trail to the very end to find the location.