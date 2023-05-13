The Surge 2 Gear Sets Guide – Gear Parts Locations, Farming Tips

You’re going to have to gear up if you want to emerge victorious in combat when playing the Surge 2. The Surge 2 has many different gear sets that protect you from all sorts of damage while also providing some boosts to certain attributes. Not only is gear practical but it’s a cosmetic choice that allows you to create a set up to your liking. This guide gives an overview of all the different gear sets and their individual components.

The Surge 2 Gear Sets

You have to construct gear. When you kill an enemy wearing a particular gear piece, you’ll get its schematics by cutting the piece from him.

For example, if an enemy is wearing Head Gear that you want; you can get its schematics by performing a killing blow on the head.

If you have the materials, head to a medbay and select Construct to start to build the gear. Kill enemies wearing all the gear pieces to complete the set.

Upgrading Gear

If a gear set starts to wear out, you will soon have to replace it. This can be lessened if you simply upgrade the pieces. You can use Tech Scrap and Components to upgrade your gear at the Medbay.

This will boost the stats and bonuses gained by the set without increasing core consumption. A complete gear set consists of 6 components:

Head Gear

Body Gear

2 Arm Gear Pieces

2 Leg Gear Pieces

The sets grant 2 different bonuses depending on whether they are partial or fully equipped. You can equip 3 parts of two separate sets to get the partial bonus of each set. If you haven’t got a complete set, this is a smart solution.

Scavenger’s Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, then you temporarily get a boosted damage bonus following a backstab attack.

Equipping all 6 pieces results in full health restoration after you perform a finishing sequence. Every one of the following gear pieces can found at T1 – Scavenger Exo Gun + Mounted1 + Hand6.

Scavenger’s Head Gear

Gives 7 defense, 27 stability and consumes 2 Core Power. You can find this set at T1.

Scavenger’s Body Gear

Grants 16 defense, 61 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

Scavenger’s Arm Gear

Grants 10 defense, 45 stability and consumes 2 Core Power.

Scavenger’s Leg Gear

Grants 10 defense, 50 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

A.I.D. Nightfall Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, you get a partial bonus in which drones do more damage to close by targets. Equipping all 6 results in health restoration when a battery is filled.

Every one of the following gear pieces It can be found at T0 – Detention Commander – Hub T2 – Vendor.

A.I.D. Nightfall Head Gear

It grants 28 defense, 61 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

A.I.D. Nightfall Body Gear

Grants 64 defense, 108 stability and consumes 7 Core Power.

A.I.D. Nightfall Arm Gear

Grants 42 defense, 84 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

A.I.D. Nightfall Leg Gear

It grants 42 defense, 87 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

SPARK Aspirant’s Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, you get a partial bonus in which the duration of poison infliction upon you is greatly reduced. Equipping all 6 results in an attack speed boost when poisoned.

Every one of the following gear pieces can be found at T2 – Cultist Patrol. Cut them off to craft them individually.

SPARK Aspirant’s Head Gear

Grants 19 defense, 47 stability and consumes 2 Core Power.

SPARK Aspirant’s Body Gear

Grants 42 defense, 87 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

SPARK Aspirant’s Arm Gear

Grants 28 defense, 65 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

SPARK Aspirant’s Leg Gear

Provides 28 defense, 72 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

SPARK Defender’s Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, you get a partial bonus in which the duration of poison infliction upon foes is greatly increased.

Equipping all 6 results in attack damage and impact boost when poisoned. Every one of the following gear pieces can be found at T2 – Cultist Brawler.

SPARK Defender’s Head Gear

Provides 29 defense, 53 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

SPARK Defender’s Body Gear

Grants 66 defense, 94 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

SPARK Defender’s Arm Gear

Grants 44 defense, 71 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

SPARK Defender’s Leg Gear

Grants 44 defense, 76 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

VULTR Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, you get a partial bonus in which the amount of tech scrap you can collect when killing foes is greatly increased.

Equipping all 6 results no battery power being drained when performing finishing sequences. Every one of the following gear pieces can be found at T1 – Scavenger Exo Hand3 + Mounted3.

VULTR Head Gear

Grants 17 defense, 44 stability and consumes 2 Core Power

VULTR Body Gear

Grants 38 defense, 81 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

VULTR Arm Gear

Grants 25 defense, 59 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

VULTR Leg Gear

Grants 25 defense, 69 stability and consumes 2 Core Power.

SPARK Galvanizer’s Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, you get a partial bonus of +20 Electric Damage. Equipping all 6 increases the duration of electrical stuns on foes. Every one of the following gear pieces can be found at T5 – Cultist Ranged.

SPARK Galvanizer’s Head Gear

Grants 30 defense, 50 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

SPARK Galvanizer’s Body Gear

Grants 68 defense, 94 stability and consumes 7 Core Power.

SPARK Galvanizer’s Arm Gear

Grants 45 defense, 74 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

SPARK Galvanizer’s Leg Gear

Grants 45 defense, 76 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

A.I.D. Eclipse Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, you will get a partial bonus when using hammer weapons since their impact will be boosted. Equipping all 6 results in boosted damage when all batteries are fully charged.

A.I.D. Eclipse Head Gear

Grants 31 defense, 59 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

A.I.D. Eclipse Body Gear

Grants 71 defense, 107 stability and consumes 7 Core Power.

A.I.D. Eclipse Arm Gear

Grants 47 defense, 82 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

A.I.D. Eclipse Leg Gear

Grants 47 defense, 90 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

A.I.D. Ronin Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, you can carry 5 extra Omni-Cells. Equipping all 6 results in a boost in the range of Horizontal charged attacks with one-handed weapons.

A.I.D. Ronin Head Gear

Grants 21 defense, 52 stability and consumes 2 Core Power.

A.I.D. Ronin Body Gear

Grants 47 defense, 94 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

A.I.D. Ronin Arm Gear

Grants 31 defense, 71 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

A.I.D. Ronin Leg Gear

Grants 31 defense, 76 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

IRONMAUS Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, punching glove weapons have increased impact. Equipping all 6 results in an attack speed boost for a small period of time after killing foes.

IRONMAUS Head Gear

Grants 32 defense, 55 stability and consumes no Core Power.

IRONMAUS Body Gear

Grants 72 defense, 102 stability and consumes no Core Power.

IRONMAUS Arm Gear

Grants 48 defense, 78 stability and consumes no Core Power.

IRONMAUS Leg Gear

Grants 48 defense, 85 stability and consumes no Core Power.

MG Cerberus Set

Equipping all 6 pieces will result in a massive defensive boost for you if your energy is high. The higher your energy, the more of a boost you’ll get.

You get a boost of 5% defense bonus if energy is between 24 and 48 points. If it’s more than that then you get a 20% boost.

This gear set’s components can be found as loot from enemies in the outer sewers, Resolve Biolabs, Armory and Laboratories.

MG Cerberus Head Gear

Grants 6 defense, High stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

MG Cerberus Body Gear

Grants 13 defense, High stability and consumes 10 Core Power.

MG Cerberus Arm Gear

Grants 15 defense, High stability and consumes 7 Core Power.

MG Cerberus Leg Gear

Grants 9 defense, High stability and consumes 8 Core Power.

Nano Ward Set

If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, then you will lose far less stamina than usual when blocking. Equipping all 6 results in a small explosion if you successfully block.

Nano Ward Head Gear

Grants 29 defense, 66 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

Nano Ward Body Gear

Grants 66 defense, 114 stability and consumes 8 Core Power.

Nano Ward Arm Gear

Grants 44 defense, 90 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

Nano Ward Leg Gear

Grants 44 defense, 96 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

URBN Set

This set is filled with DLC items. If you have 3 pieces equipped out of 6, then you get a defense boost when 3 or more batteries are filled.

If 5 or more batteries are filled then you will get an even bigger defense boost. Equipping all 6 pieces results in a damage boost under the same circumstances.

URBN Head Gear

Grants 31 defense, 59 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

URBN Body Gear

Grants 70 defense, 110 stability and consumes 7 Core Power.

URBN Arm Gear

Grants 47 defense, 86 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

URBN Leg Gear

Grants 47 defense, 90 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

GAIA Set

You can get this gear set from the robots around Gideon’s Rock during the Golden Opportunity mission. Having 3 pieces equipped results in a damage bonus for continuously channeled drone attacks.

Equipping all 6 pieces will give you one Omni-Cell if your battery is full.

GAIA Face Plate

Grants 30 defense, 60 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

GAIA Body Plate

Grants 68 defense, 110 stability and consumes 8 Core Power.

GAIA Arm Plate

Grants 45 defense, 85 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

GAIA Leg Plate

Grants 45 defense, 91 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

Goddess Helena’s Set

Having 3 pieces equipped results in a damage bonus for continuously channeled drone attacks. Equipping all 6 pieces will give you 2 Omni-Cells if your battery is full.

Goddess Helena’s Face Plate

Grants 32 defense, 65 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

Goddess Helena’s Body Plate

Grants 73 defense, 116 stability and consumes 8 Core Power.

Goddess Helena’s Arm Plate

Grants 49 defense, 89 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

Goddess Helena’s Leg Plate

Grants 49 defense, 93 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

Archangel’s Set

You get this set neat the end of the game. Having half the pieces equipped increases elemental damage while having all pieces equipped results in elemental forces being released around you after a finishing blow.

Archangel’s Head Gear

To be updated

Archangel’s Body Plate

Grants 77 defense, 94 stability and consumes 9 Core Power.

Archangel’s Arm Plate

Grants 51 defense, 74 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

Archangel’s Leg Plate

Grants 51 defense, 75 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

Dark Prophecy Set

Having half the pieces equipped replenishes your HP by triggering nano affliction on enemies while having all pieces equipped results in elemental forces being released around you after a finishing blow

Dark Prophecy Head Gear

To be updated

Dark Prophecy Body Plate

Grants 75 defense, 92 stability and consumes 10 Core Power.

Dark Prophecy Arm Plate

Grants 50 defense, 72 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

Dark Prophecy Leg Plate

Grants 50 defense, 78 stability and consumes 7 Core Power.

A.I.D. Centauri Set

Equipping 3 pieces from this set will boost the damage that the Channeled drone deals. The longer it’s active; the more damage it will do. Equipping all 6 pieces will result in a damage boost from melee hits.

A.I.D. Centauri Head Gear

Grants 12 defense, 33 stability and consumes 3 Core Power

A.I.D. Centauri Body Gear

Grants 27 defense, 68 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

A.I.D. Centauri Arm Gear

Grants 18 defense, 51 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

A.I.D. Centauri Leg Gear

Grants 8 defense, 53 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

Liquidator Set

Equipping 3 pieces from this set will reduce the damage you take from poison and nano attacks. Equipping all 6 pieces will result in a boost of +200 to elemental defense.

Liquidator Head Gear

Grants 10 defense, 38 stability and consumes 3 Core Power

Liquidator Body Gear

Grants 3 defense, 76 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

Liquidator Arm Gear

Grants 15 defense, 57 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

Liquidator Leg Gear

Grants 15 defense, 59 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

WRAITH Set

Equipping 3 pieces from this set will allow you to carry 10 extra Omni-Cells. Filling a battery with all 6 pieces equipped will give you 2 Omni-Cells.

WRAITH Head Gear

Grants 11 defense, 22 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

WRAITH Body Gear

24 defense, 54 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

WRAITH Arm Gear

Grants 16 defense, 38 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

WRAITH Leg Gear

Grants 16 defense, 43 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

JAGUAR Set

Equipping 3 pieces from this set will allow you to carry 5 extra Omni-Cells. Filling a battery with all 6 pieces equipped will give you 1 Omni-Cell.

JAGUAR Head Gear

Grants 9 defense, 27 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

JAGUAR Body Gear

Grants 22 defense, 57 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

JAGUAR Arm Gear

Grants 14 defense, 37 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

JAGUAR Leg Gear

Grants 14 defense, 42 stability and consumes 4 Core Power..

Chrysalis Set

Equipping 3 pieces from this set gives a +20 boost to Nano Damage. Having all 6 pieces equipped will give you a temporary damage boost after you kill enemies.

Chrysalis Head Gear

Grants 13 defense, 24 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

Chrysalis Body Gear

Grants 31 defense, 53 stability and consumes 7 Core Power.

Chrysalis Arm Gear

Grants 20 defense, 41 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

Chrysalis Leg Gear

Grants 20 defense, 47 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

Technogenesis Set

Equipping 3 pieces from this set gives a +200 Defense boost. Having all 6 pieces replenishes HP when you kill foes.

Technogenesis Head Gear

Grants 15 defense, 29 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

Technogenesis Body Gear

Grants 34 defense, 59 stability and consumes 7 Core Power.

Technogenesis Arm Gear

Grants 23 defense, 44 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

Technogenesis Leg Gear

Grants 23 defense, 52 stability and consumes 5 Core Power..

EAGLE Set

Equipping 3 pieces Prevents the decay of 1 battery. Having all 6 pieces replenishes HP when it is below 25% by consuming 1 battery.

EAGLE Head Gear

Grants 14 defense, 38 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

EAGLE Body Gear

Grants 32 defense, 76 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

EAGLE Arm Gear

Grants 21 defense, 56 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

EAGLE Leg Gear

Grants 21 defense, 62 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

PROTEUS Set

When 3 pieces are equipped, you’ll regenerate health when it gets too low. Having all 6 pieces Increases the health restored by healing injectables.

PROTEUS Head Module

Grants 23 defense, 56 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

PROTEUS Body Module

Grants 53 defense, 102 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

PROTEUS Arm Module

Grants 35 defense, 77 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

PROTEUS Leg Module

Grants 35 defense, 85 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

Bloodied PROTEUS Set

This has the same general set effects as the regular PROTEUS set but the module effects are different.

Bloodied PROTEUS Head Module

Grants 22 defense, 49 stability and consumes 3 Core Power

Bloodied PROTEUS Body Module

Grants 51 defense, 93 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

Bloodied PROTEUS Arm Module

Grants 34 defense, 70 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

Bloodied PROTEUS Leg Module

Grants 34 defense, 75 stability and consumes 5 Core Power..

SPARK Fanatic’s Set

When 3 pieces are equipped, you get a temporary damage boost when you fill a battery. Doing Ground slam attacks with all 6 pieces equipped will cause an electrical explosion.

SPARK Fanatic’s Head Gear

Grants 19 defense, 47 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

SPARK Fanatic’s Body Gear

Grants 44 defense, 87 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

SPARK Fanatic’s Arm Gear

Grants 29 defense, 69 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

SPARK Fanatic’s Leg Gear

Grants 29 defense, 71 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

A.I.D. Polaris Set

When 3 pieces are equipped, 1 battery will be consumed to lessen physical attack damage taken when at least 3 batteries are filled. With all 6 pieces equipped, you’ll gain more energy when no batteries are filled.

A.I.D. Polaris Head Gear

Grants 18 defense, 40 stability and consumes 2 Core Power.

A.I.D. Polaris Body Gear

Grants 18 defense, 40 stability and consumes 2 Core Power.

A.I.D. Polaris Arm Gear

Grants 28 defense, 63 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

A.I.D. Polaris Leg Gear

Grants 28 defense, 65 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

SCARAB Set

When 3 pieces are equipped, you will gain a defense boost when at least 3 batteries are filled and will do surplus damage when at least 5 batteries are filled.

Having all 6 pieces equipped will greatly lessen damage from poison, burning, nano, and electrical stun afflictions

SCARAB Head Gear

Grants 2 defense, 56 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

SCARAB Body Gear

Grants 50 defense, 103 stability and consumes 8 Core Power.

SCARAB Arm Gear

Grants 33 defense, 77 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

SCARAB Leg Gear

Grants 33 defense, 83 stability and consumes 4 Core Power.

LYNX Set

Having 3 pieces equipped lessens the Stamina Cost of dodging. Equipping all 6 pieces will give you a temporary Attack Speed boost after taking down a foe.

LYNX Head Gear

Grants 9 defense, 27 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

LYNX Body Gear

Grants 22 defense, 62 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

LYNX Arm Gear

Grants 14 defense, 43 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

LYNX Leg Gear

Grants 14 defense, 53 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

RHINO Set

When 3 pieces are equipped, you will gain a boost in damage and impact for charged attacks. Performing a ground slam with all 6 pieces equipped will create a huge shockwave.

RHINO Head Gear

Grants 27 defense, 64 stability and consumes 3 Core Power.

RHINO Body Gear

Grants 62 defense, 113 stability and consumes 6 Core Power.

RHINO Arm Gear

Grants 41 defense, 91 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

RHINO Leg Gear

Grants 41 defense, 95 stability and consumes 5 Core Power.

We will update this guide as more information comes in