The Surge 2 Crafting, Schematics Locations, and Upgrades Guide

The Surge 2 allows a player to craft gear and upgrade their gear, implants, and weapons. The players are needed to be at a Medbay, which are checkpoints in The Surge 2. Players require schematics to craft gear, and components to upgrade weapons, implants, and gear.

The Surge 2 Crafting

This guide will breakdown all the components of crafting.

Schematics

You can obtain schematics by attacking an enemy’s limb that is equipped with the gear that you desire. Once you get the particular schematic, you will be able to craft that specific gear.

Name Components Set A.I.D. Nightfall Arm Gear Arm Gear Coils Mk.I X2 A.I.D. Nightfall Set A.I.D. Nightfall Body Gear Body Gear Armature Mk.I X2 A.I.D. Nightfall Set A.I.D. Nightfall Head Gear Head Gear Processor Mk.I X2 A.I.D. Nightfall Set A.I.D. Nightfall Leg Gear Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.I X2 A.I.D. Nightfall Set Scavenger’s Arm Gear Arm Gear Coils Mk.I X2 Scavenger’s Set Scavenger’s Body Gear Body Gear Armature Mk.I X2 Scavenger’s Set Scavenger’s Head Gear Head Gear Processor Mk.I X2 Scavenger’s Set Scavenger’s Leg Gear Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.I X2 Scavenger’s Set SPARK Aspirant’s Arm Gear Arm Gear Coils Mk.I X2 SPARK Aspirant’s Set SPARK Aspirant’s Body Gear Body Gear Armature Mk.I X2 SPARK Aspirant’s Set SPARK Aspirant’s Head Gear Head Gear Processor Mk.I X2 SPARK Aspirant’s Set SPARK Aspirant’s Leg Gear Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.I X2 SPARK Aspirant’s Set SPARK Defender’s Arm Gear Arm Gear Coils Mk.I X2 SPARK Defender’s Set SPARK Defender’s Body Gear Body Gear Armature Mk.I X2 SPARK Defender’s Set SPARK Defender’s Head Gear Head Gear Processor Mk.I X2 SPARK Defender’s Set SPARK Defender’s Leg Gear Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.I X2 SPARK Defender’s Set VULTR Arm Gear Arm Gear Coils Mk.I X2 VULTR Set VULTR Body Gear Body Gear Armature Mk.I X2 VULTR Set VULTR Head Gear Head Gear Processor Mk.I X2 VULTR Set VULTR Leg Gear Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.I X2 VULTR Set Angel VI Body Gear Body Gear Armature Mk.I X2 Angel VI Set

The fastest way to get your hands on some schematics is to attack your enemy’s limbs. To get a full set, you will have to fight an enemy at least four times since you have to dismember the whole limb in order to get the schematic that you may desire.

Besides the schematic, you will also receive materials for the limb that you dismembered. Note that you will only require one schematic to craft both arm slots and one for both leg slots.

If you decapitate your enemy, you will get implants. Make sure that you have a battery charge so that you can execute your enemy when they’re low on health power. I advise that you focus on the limb with the equipment that you desire.

If you do not damage the limb enough, you will not trigger the execution, which will kill your enemy before you can get their health power low enough.

Components

These are another type of items in The Surge 2. components are used to craft gear and upgrade weapons, gear, and implants. components may be acquired by landing a finishing attack/blow on any specified armored limbs of an enemy.

There are multiple tiers for different components, where components of higher tiers can be dissembled into two components of the lower/preceding tier. Low tier components cannot be used to craft higher tier components.

Component Use Arm Gear Coils Mk.I Used to Construct Arms Gear Arm Gear Coils Mk.II Used to Upgrade Arms Gear Arm Gear Coils Mk.III Used to Upgrade Arms Gear Body Gear Armature Mk.I Used to Construct Body Gear Body Gear Armature Mk.II Used to Upgrade Body Gear Body Gear Armature Mk.III Used to Upgrade Body Gear Head Gear Processor Mk.I Used to Construct Head Gear Head Gear Processor Mk.II Used to Upgrade Head Gear Head Gear Processor Mk.III Used to Upgrade Head Gear Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.I Used to Construct Legs Gear Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.II Used to Upgrade Legs Gear Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.III Used to Upgrade Legs Gear Implant Circuitry Mk.I Used to Upgrade Injectable Implants Implant Circuitry Mk.II Used to Upgrade Injectable Implants Implant Circuitry Mk.III Used to Upgrade Injectable Implants Tungsten Alloy Mk.I Used to Upgrade Weapons Tungsten Alloy Mk.II Used to Upgrade Weapons Tungsten Alloy Mk.III Used to Upgrade Weapons

Crafting

Crafting will allow you to construct or upgrade your player’s armor by the use of schematics, components, and Tech Scrap.

Head Gear

The schematics and components required for Head Gear can be acquired by the player if you land a killing blow/attack on the enemy’s armored head.

Body Gear

The schematics and components required for Body Gear can be acquired by the player if you land a killing blow/attack on the enemy’s armored chest.

Arms Gear

The schematics and components required for Arms Gear can be acquired by the player if you land a killing blow/attack on the enemy’s armored arms, both right or left.

Legs Gear

The schematics and components required for Legs Gear can be acquired by the player if you land a killing blow/attack on the enemy’s armored legs, both right or left.

Once you’ve gathered the schematic, you can craft it at a Medbay by using the Construct option, where you’ll be able to see all your available schematics.

Hover over the desired gear and you will be able to see its required components and Tech Scrap.

Click on the interaction button which will fill the bar. Once the bar is completely filled, you’ll see a prompt which will confirm completion.

Gear Crafting

Type Tech Scrap Components Arms Gear 404 Arm Gear Coils Mk.I X2 Body Gear 646 Body Gear Armature Mk.I X2 Head Gear 323 Head Gear Processor Mk.I X2 Legs Gear 485 Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.I X2

Gear Upgrading

Here, I’ve listed four tables for each type of gear with their correspondent Mk. level.

Head Gear Table



Mk. Level Tech Scrap Head Gear Processor II 864 Head Gear Processor Mk.II X3 III 1,234 Head Gear Processor Mk.III X3 IV 1,727 Head Gear Processor Mk.IV X3 V – Head Gear Processor Mk.V X3 VI – Head Gear Processor Mk.VI X3 VII – Head Gear Processor Mk.VII X3 VIII – Head Gear Processor Mk.VIII X3 IX – Head Gear Processor Mk.IX X3 X – Head Gear Processor Mk.X X3

Body Gear Table



Mk. Level Tech Scrap Body Gear Armature II 1,728 Body Gear Armature Mk.II X3 III 2,468 Body Gear Armature Mk.III X3 IV 3,455 Body Gear Armature Mk.IV X3 V – Body Gear Armature Mk.V X3 VI – Body Gear Armature Mk.VI X3 VII – Body Gear Armature Mk.VII X3 VIII – Body Gear Armature Mk.VIII X3 IX – Body Gear Armature Mk.II X3 X – Body Gear Armature Mk.II X3

Arms Gear Table



Mk. Level Tech Scrap Arm Gear Coils II 1,080 Arm Gear Coils Mk.II X3 III 1,542 Arm Gear Coils Mk.III X3 IV 2,160 Arm Gear Coils Mk.IV X3 V – Arm Gear Coils Mk.V X3 VI – Arm Gear Coils Mk.VI X3 VII – Arm Gear Coils Mk.VII X3 VIII – Arm Gear Coils Mk.VIII X3 IX – Arm Gear Coils Mk.IX X3 X – Arm Gear Coils Mk.X X3

Legs Gear Table



Mk. Level Tech Scrap Leg Gear Pneumatics II 1,295 Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.II X3 III 1,851 Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.III X3 IV 2,592 Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.IV X3 V – Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.V X3 VI – Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.VI X3 VII – Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.VII X3 VIII – Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.VIII X3 IX – Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.IX X3 X – Leg Gear Pneumatics Mk.X X3

Weapon Upgrading

You can’t craft weapons in the game so you will have to obtain weapons by performing a finishing/killing blow on the limb where the desired weapon is located.

Weapons can also be upgraded at Medbay if they’re in your possession by the use of components and Tech Scrap. Upgrading your weapons will give you more damage and increases weapon stats.

Mk. Level Tech Scrap Tungsten Alloy I 185 Tungsten Alloy Mk.I X3 II 864 Tungsten Alloy Mk.II X3 III 1,234 Tungsten Alloy Mk.III X3 IV 1,727 Tungsten Alloy Mk.IV X3 V – Tungsten Alloy Mk.V X3 VI – Tungsten Alloy Mk.VI X3 VII – Tungsten Alloy Mk.VII X3 VIII – Tungsten Alloy Mk.VIII X3 IX – Tungsten Alloy Mk.IX X3 X – Tungsten Alloy Mk.X X3

Implant Upgrading

Although you can not craft implants, you will have to obtain weapons by performing a finishing/killing blow on the limb where the implant weapon is located.

Only Injectable Implants can be upgraded at Medbay if they’re in your possession by the use of components and Tech Scrap.

Upgrading Injectable Implants will provide you with extra charges while allowing you to store more of them at the same time. This helps players prepare well for more difficult areas in the game, or even boss fights.