The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Sold Over 100,000 Copies At Launch

Considering the popularity of the preceding games, it should not be surprising to know that The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (yet another remake) saw a smashing release on Steam a couple of days back.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer-publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe successfully sold more than 100,000 copies on Steam on its launch day. That is faster than the 2013 remake which sold the same number of copies but in the first three days of release.

In the first 24 hours after its release, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has sold over 100,000 copies on Steam! We're blown away by the response so far. Massive thanks to everyone who's playing, streaming and sharing! pic.twitter.com/72vdhobQrR — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) April 28, 2022

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe was first announced back in 2018 as a “pseudo-sequel” to the original Stanley Parable. The Ultra Deluxe version includes the original game for free while adding new content that is said to have a longer script than the script of the entire original game, new endings, choices, and more to enhance the interactive drama.

The new Stanley Parable game has even tweaked an infamous achievement of the original to make it even harder to get. You might remember that the original game had an achievement called Go Outside. The achievement could only be earned by players who didn’t boot the game for five years. In the Ultra Deluxe version, that achievement has been bumped up to a whole decade, meaning that completionists will have to stop playing the game for ten years to unlock that last achievement.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe involves the original Stanley Parable creator Davey Wreden (Galactic Cafe) and the co-designer of the 2013 remake of the 2011 original, William Pugh (Crows Crows Crows).

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is now available on every single major platform out there, including both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.