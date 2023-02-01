The Sims 4 is a popular real-life simulation game that, despite being fairly old, still continues to retain an active player base. In the game, you can create characters known as sims and use them to socialize and interact with people in the same way as in real life. Throwing parties is the best way to socialize with your fellow sims and it has a lot of objectives that increase the effectiveness of the party.

One such objective is the Have an Adult Make a Toast. It sounds straightforward but many players struggle to complete the objective. We will now look into how to make a toast and what to look into before making a toast.

How to make a toast in The Sims 4

There are a few prerequisites that you need to complete before making a toast in The Sims 4.

The first thing to do is to schedule a party. This can be done using your phone. Simply go to your phone and click on plan a social event. Then invite as many friends, keeping in mind the budget, press the start button, and let the game play out.

Wait for all the guests to arrive and then order drinks for everyone. At a party, you can invite about 12 people and should have enough drinks for them. Drinks can be served by either yourself or by hiring a mixologist to do it for you.

When everyone arrives at the party, form a group and order the drinks. As soon as everyone gets their drinks make a toast with the sim next to you. To make a toast, you should do the following:

Select your sim and then click on the toastee sim.

Go to More Choices

Click on the Friendly submenu

submenu Select Make a Toast

Make sure that all of your guests are adults, not children. You also need to invite your friends or you won’t be able to make a toast. Finally, all of the guests need to be holding their glasses. The toasting cannot commence if your guests do not have glasses in their hands. This is a collective action and needs to have engaged in it to happen. So, ensure that all guests have drinks in their hands.

There isn’t a surefire way to make everyone hold their glasses at the same time. But gathering everyone, ordering the drinks, and then making the toast will give you can have a good chance of completing the objective.