The Rock’s New Movie Will Be Based On A Game. Doom? Call of Duty? DND?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has hinted at a new game-based movie that he’s in the middle of making, which has a lot of gamers and fans of his guessing. However, he didn’t reveal what game the movie would be based on other than describing it as “the biggest, most badass game.”

Over the past several years, many famous actors and actresses have been revealed to secretly be huge nerds. Vin Diesel plays Dungeons and Dragons, Henry Cavill plays The Witcher and nearly missed the call that he was Superman because he was in the middle of an MMO raid. Johnson also plays video games, with a particular favorite being Madden.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a Madden game though, as that would simply be a sports movie. Johnson has also acted in an adaptation of the Doom series in 2005, which was critically panned. Outside of video games he’s also playing the role of Black Adam in an upcoming DC Comics film.

Either way, the Rock’s newest movie will be announced later this year, so we might see it at Comic-Con or some other time this year, even if it is nerdy in nature. With the good track record that most theater-release movies have been having the past several years, such as Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, with luck, the new Dwayne Johnson movie will be able to continue the trend.

Of course, that still leaves us wondering exactly what game the movie is based on. A Dungeons and Dragons movie is also in development and set to release in 2023, though the cast list for that film doesn’t include Johnson. So, exactly what is the “biggest, most badass” game that he’s played for years? Who knows!

Either way, hopefully whatever game the movie adapts will end up being a good one that many gamers can look forward to, and continue the trend of good video game movies. At least we know that the Rock will hopefully give it his all, if he likes the game that much.