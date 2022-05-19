The Last of Us remake has been tagged again for a 2022 release

The Last of Us remake could be one of the worst-kept secrets of the games industry. While an official announcement remains pending, a release in 2022 has been more or less cemented.

In the latest Kinda Funny Games episode earlier today, co-host and VentureBeat report Jeff Grubb stated that he is “pretty confident about” The Last of Us remake “coming out this year” before adding a holiday release window.

In January, reporter and known insider Tom Henderson made a similar claim about the remake seeing the light of day in late 2022. There have been other sources as well citing the same release window.

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

Last month, The Last of Us remake was suggested to be undergoing quality assurance testing which makes a 2022 holiday release all the more possible.

The Last of Us remake has reportedly been in development since 2020. Sony Interactive Entertainment initially tasked its San Diego-based PlayStation Visual Arts Services Group to helm the remake right after The Last of Us Part 2 was released. The project was then handed over to its original developer Naughty Dog last year for completion.

By all accounts, an official announcement should be happening in the coming months. There is already a PlayStation State of Play speculated to take place in early June. That could be where the remake gets revealed.

The Last of Us was first released back in 2013 for PlayStation 3 before being remastered in 2014 for PlayStation 4. The storied post-apocalyptic action-adventure game has sold more than 20 million copies since then, making it one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games in history.