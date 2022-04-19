The Last Of Us Remake Might Have Been Hinted For 2022

Several breadcrumbs on the trail have left fans speculating that publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment might officially announce The Last of Us remake in the coming months for a potential 2022 holiday release.

For a few weeks now, lead character animator Robert Morrison has been taking to Twitter to tease “some bangers” releasing for PlayStation 5 in 2022. He previously worked on God of War but is currently not involved in the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok sequel “but something equally cool” for several years now.

Was a nice surprise to receive this rad gift today from PlayStation’s Creative Arts team. PlayStation has some bangers coming out this year 😎 pic.twitter.com/8oQe5IWtmI — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) March 19, 2022

I’m not working on Ragnarok. But something equally cool. — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) April 13, 2022

Morrison works at the San Diego-based Visual and Arts Service Group of PlayStation, the same studio that was reported last year to be working on The Last of Us remake before the project was handed over to developer Naughty Dog.

The Last of Us remake has reportedly been in development since The Last of Us Part 2 was released in 2020. Morrison teasing that he has been working on something special for at least that long is being taken by fans as another hint towards the anticipated remake.

That feeling when you have 3-5 years of work you can’t show — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) March 3, 2022

The Last of Us was released back in 2013 for PlayStation 3 before being remastered in 2014 for PlayStation 4. The original was one of the best-selling games on PlayStation 3 while the remaster was one of the best-selling games on PlayStation 4. More than 20 million copies have been sold across all consoles and formats, making it prime and ready to receive a stellar remake on PlayStation 5.

Whether Morrison is working on something else entirely remains to be seen but whatever it is, he has been clear that PlayStation fans will love what is in store for them in 2022.