The Last of Us Part 3 Information Leaks, Or is it for Factions?

Naughty Dog might be done with Uncharted for now however, chances of The Last of Us Part 3 happening in the near future are quite high. There are a couple of solid reasons for that. One, The Last of Us Part II ending was more of a cliffhanger and fans would definitely want a closure with a new game in the series. Second, the massive success of the recent The Last of Us TV Show would definitely push Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog towards a new game in The Last of Us Series. They could even coincide the launch of a new The Last of Us season with the launch of The Last of Us Part 3.

Among all these possibilities, a new leak related to The last of Us Part 3 has surfaced. The leak reveals small details about the plot and characters for the game. The leaked information comes from Twitter user @Daniel RPK however, the Tweet is locked for Patreon users only. The information ofcourse, is available on the web if you don’t want to be a Patreon for the leaker.

The leaked setting, which actually discusses a typical post-apocalyptic world could also be for The Last of Us Factions as it relates more to Factions than The Last of Us Part 3. So we should keep that possibility in mind as well. In fact, a lot of fans want to believe that it’s for Factions and there is no mention of Ellie in the leak.

Talking about Ellie, on Twitter, another user/leaker shared that Ellie will play a significant role in The Last of Us Part 3. Her role will be as important as it was in Part 2. He also shared that Naughty dog will be doing “major filming” this year hinting towards the development status of The Last of Us Part 3.

So with all these leaks, we can assume that the TLOU Part 3 is indeed in development and it’s just a matter of time when Sony officially confirms it. As for the plot and story details, while the information might be credible, these details seem super early and they can change as the development proceeds.

Even if all of this is true, don’t expect The Last of Us Part 3 release to happen soon as we all know that Naughty Dog takes its time to develop their games. Moreover, there is The Last of Us Factions, the standalone multiplayer from Naughty Dog to look forward to first. Even for Factions, we don’t have a release date yet and the name of the project isn’t final too. Naughty Dog did provide an update on the status of The Last of Us Factions asking fans to be patient as the game needs more time.

Could there be a possibility that Naughty Dog now wants to coincide the release date of the rumored The Last of Us Part 3 with The Last of Us Factions? Even if they don’t Naughty Dog would want to live Factions long enough to see the launch of The Last of Us Part 3 and the two games might end up sharing connections in different ways.