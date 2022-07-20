The Last of Us Part 1 Remake Leak Claims No Gameplay Improvements

While we are still more than a month away from the release date of The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, leaks have started appearing on the internet already. Some Screenshots and in-game footage have been leaked online and if you haven’t played the game yet and will be playing the game for the first time, I recommend that you stay away from the leaked stuff specially the in-game footage as it has a major spoiler.

But if you would be playing the Remake for the second time to enjoy the improved graphics and visuals, here are the screenshots:

Here are the high resolutions images without comparison:

While the new screenshots look great, it seems like The Last of Us Remake won’t be featuring any gameplay improvements if the leaked information is to be believed. If that is true, this could make some fans even more unhappy as if the price of the game wasn’t enough controversy. Video Game Remakes of older games do include some quality of life improvements to address the modern needs and The Last of Us Part 1 Remake with a full price tag will be expected to have the same.

However, if there are no such things and just the visual and model upgrades in The Last of Us Remake, you might as well play the Remaster which is available already. The developer on the other hand has assured fans that the Remake won’t just be a cash grab. In Developer’s Words:

Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible.

As for the leaked video, you can check that out below. It’s basically the starting scene of the game that shows Footage of Sarah’s Death Scene.

Footage of Sarah's death from leaked The Last of Us Part 1 Remake pic.twitter.com/j2dM1mn4M1 — Bloodborne ( PC ) – Daily Dose (@bloodborne_pc) July 19, 2022

Apart from these screenshots, video and now gameplay improvements, the leaker has also shared that the Remake will feature VRR. The Last of Us Part 1 Remake will apparently use two modes; The Gameplay Mode will have 40FPS at 4K while Dynamic Mode will offer 60FPS at 4K. Dynamic mode must have upscaled resolution to reach the 60 FPS target. Fruthermore, Naughty Dog has added more accessibility features to the Remake as seen in The Last of us Part II including new animations and audio.

Keep in mind that since the origin of the leak is unknown (reddit post deleted), apart from the screenshots and the video, take rest of the information with a grain of salt as it can still turn out to be false.

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022. A PC release for the Remake is also planned but we don’t have a release date yet for that.