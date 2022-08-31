The Last Of Us Part 1 Easter Eggs

The Last of Us Part 1 has a whole basket of Easter eggs just waiting for you to discover. You can even say that TLoU Part 1 may as well have the most Easter eggs ever hidden in a game.

Naughty Dog carefully hid a lot of references for its development team as well as for PlayStation and a number of Sony-owned franchises, among others.

The following guide will point out all of the main Easter eggs for you to check out for yourself in The Last of Us Part 1.

Uncharted and Jak & Daxter Hidden References

Naughty Dog is known for not just the Last of Us but also the incredibly popular Uncharted franchise. The treasure-hunting adventures of Nathan Drake are something every PlayStation fan has experienced in their lives.

Hence, it was only natural to include several Uncharted Easter eggs in the Last of Us Part 1. You can find all of them in the city of Pittsburgh. That also includes Jak and Daxter, another Naughty Dog-led franchise

There is a child’s room inside the Serenity Apartments that has a Nathan plush toy on the bed. There are also Jak and Daxter plush toys on the dresser.

There are several Uncharted and Jak and Daxter board games on a shelf at the end of the ChooChoo Toys store.

Pick up any newspaper from the ground (you will find many) to read about Justin Bieber playing the role of Drake in Uncharted 13: A Lush Movie.

Ellie learns to whistle a tune similar to Nathan’s theme song in the Uncharted franchise.

During the Hotel Grand sequence, Joel must find a keycard of Jack Sullivinsky to escape. Sullivinsky is clearly a reference to Victor Sullivan, Drake’s companion.

The O’Sullivan’s Pub near the Pittsburgh bridge is also another reference to Victor Sullivan. The pub itself looks similar to the pub from the opening chapter of Uncharted 3.

Outside the same O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub is a coffee cart called Java Jak, which is a reference to the Jak and Daxter franchise.

Check the notice board inside Todd’s Steakhouse’s kitchen to catch the phurba dagger from Uncharted 2.

PlayStation 3 Hidden References

Naughty Dog has a long and prestigious history with PlayStation. Since the Last of Us Part 1 graced PlayStation 3 first, you can catch the console at a few locations in the game.

During the prologue, Joel has a PlayStation 3 console under his television set in the living room.

During the University chapter, you can spot another PS3 near the billiard tables when entering the Spores infected area.

During the Lakeside Resort chapter, Ellie can come across a PlayStation 3 near the door. There are also two DualShock controllers on a shelf inside the store.

Naughty Dog Hidden References

You can obviously expect the developer to add a few references for its own studio and teams.