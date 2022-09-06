The Last of Us Part 1 comic book locations guide

The Last of Us Part 1 has several types of collectibles to find during the course of progression. That includes a science-fiction comic book series called Savage Starlight that has 14 issues to collect.

The following guide will tell you where to find the comics in the Last of Us Part 1.

Savage Starlight comic locations

The 14 issues have been arranged below according to the order you find them in the game. You can also note their separate, numbered issues if you want to read their blurbs chronologically.

Pittsburgh

Comic #3: Force Carrier

There’s no need to go anywhere to search for this issue. It will already be in your backpack at the start of the chapter.

Comic #10: Deep Phase

Open the Shiv Door after descending the stairs of the house led by Sam and Harry. After opening the door, get to the bedroom on your left and the comic will be there in the bedroom.

Comic #6: Accretion

Head upstairs after you are saved by Ellie in the hotel. After the stairs, turn left and keep going until there’s an area with a huge gap. Ahead you’ll find the comic.

Comic #1: Termination Shock

This one would be lying right on the floor of a bus in Pittsburgh, outside Hunters’ building.



The Suburbs

Comic #11: Antiparticles

This comic can be found inside a devasted boat that is found by the shore after escaping the hunters in Pittsburgh.

Comic #2: Messenger Particle

To find this comic, you need to get to the suburban neighborhood and look for a white house. The comic lies inside the bathroom of this white house.



Tommy’s Dam

Comic #5: Foreign Element

Turn right while getting to Tommy’s Dam to find an overturned car. The comic will be there, by the side of a corpse there.

Comic #12: Zero Point

Get to the second floor of the Ranch House and find your way to the room on the left side. You’ll see the Comic by the side of the window of the room.



The University

Comic #7: Free Radicals

Right after the start of the chapter, turn around and follow the lead of the road until you get to see a faded blue car in front of a white truck. The comic would be on the hood of the car.



Lakeside Resort

Comic #4: Uncertainty

When Ellie is chasing an injured deer, it runs through a barn where you’ll find the comic.



Bus Depot

Comic #9: Precipitate

Get down through the stairs after the Giraffe cutscene and get into the male washroom. The comic will be found on the floor.

Comic #13: Catalysis

Get to the underground tunnel and you’ll find the comic on the ventilation shaft.



Jackson

Comic #14: Singularity

Inside a car that is in the forest. The car can be found by heading right.