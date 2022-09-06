The Last of Us Part 1 comic book locations guide

The Last of Us Part 1 has several types of collectibles to find during the course of progression. That includes a science-fiction comic book series called Savage Starlight that has 14 issues to collect.
The following guide will tell you where to find the comics in the Last of Us Part 1.
Savage Starlight comic locations
The 14 issues have been arranged below according to the order you find them in the game. You can also note their separate, numbered issues if you want to read their blurbs chronologically.
Pittsburgh
Comic #3: Force Carrier
There’s no need to go anywhere to search for this issue. It will already be in your backpack at the start of the chapter.
Comic #10: Deep Phase
Open the Shiv Door after descending the stairs of the house led by Sam and Harry. After opening the door, get to the bedroom on your left and the comic will be there in the bedroom.
Comic #6: Accretion
Head upstairs after you are saved by Ellie in the hotel. After the stairs, turn left and keep going until there’s an area with a huge gap. Ahead you’ll find the comic.
Comic #1: Termination Shock
This one would be lying right on the floor of a bus in Pittsburgh, outside Hunters’ building.
The Suburbs
Comic #11: Antiparticles
This comic can be found inside a devasted boat that is found by the shore after escaping the hunters in Pittsburgh.
Comic #2: Messenger Particle
To find this comic, you need to get to the suburban neighborhood and look for a white house. The comic lies inside the bathroom of this white house.
Tommy’s Dam
Comic #5: Foreign Element
Turn right while getting to Tommy’s Dam to find an overturned car. The comic will be there, by the side of a corpse there.
Comic #12: Zero Point
Get to the second floor of the Ranch House and find your way to the room on the left side. You’ll see the Comic by the side of the window of the room.
The University
Comic #7: Free Radicals
Right after the start of the chapter, turn around and follow the lead of the road until you get to see a faded blue car in front of a white truck. The comic would be on the hood of the car.
Lakeside Resort
Comic #4: Uncertainty
When Ellie is chasing an injured deer, it runs through a barn where you’ll find the comic.
Bus Depot
Comic #9: Precipitate
Get down through the stairs after the Giraffe cutscene and get into the male washroom. The comic will be found on the floor.
Comic #13: Catalysis
Get to the underground tunnel and you’ll find the comic on the ventilation shaft.
Jackson
Comic #14: Singularity
Inside a car that is in the forest. The car can be found by heading right.