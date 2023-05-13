Our The Evil Within 2 Mysterious Objects Locations Guide is here to help you find all 8 Mysterious Objects from Bethesda’s other franchises and unlock the All in the Family Achievement/Trophy. In addition to Slides, Residual Memories, Files.

There is another type of collectible called Mysterious Objects which are various action figures from other Bethesda games such as The Elder Scrolls, Quake, Fallout, Dishonored, DOOM, and more.

For more help on The Evil Within 2, you can check out our Errors and Workarounds Guide, Key Items Locations Guide, and Locker Keys Locations Guide.

The Evil Within 2 Mysterious Objects Locations

We have detailed everything you need to know about finding all Secret Objects in TEW 2 to unlock All in the Family Achievement/Trophy.

Mysterious Mask

Where to Find : Chapter #3

You need to head to the west side of the Union Residential District to come across a train. Once there, head to the westernmost side and head inside the second car near the van to find it.

Mysterious Weapon Replica

Where to Find : Chapter #3

You need to head to the east side of the Union Residential District to come across a wooden structure on the south side of Szilard House Inn. Once there, take up the ladder on the backside and cross the planks to get to the rooftop of the adjacent house. You should be able to locate the Mysterious Weapon Replica on the rooftop.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Mysterious Machine

Where to Find : Chapter #3

You should be able to locate a red and white delivery truck parked right outside the Tredwell Trucking warehouse. Open up the truck’s rear door to get inside and find the Mysterious Machine in plain sight.

Mysterious Bobblehead

Where to Find : Chapter #6

After the Watcher grabs you the second time as you try to leave the second Storage Room, head inside the room again to find the Mysterious Bobblehead behind some crates on the right-hand side.

Mysterious Action Figure

Where to Find : Chapter #7

You need to head to the south side of the Union Business District and enter the Residual Memory of Stevens. Acquire a Storage Key from the corpse and check the nearby waste bin to find the Mysterious Action Figure.

Mysterious Symbol

Where to Find : Chapter #12

After you wake up during the chapter, you need to head inside the office upstairs – the one on the right-hand side. Once inside, you should be able to locate the Mysterious Symbol in plain sight.

Mysterious Mug

Where to Find : Chapter #13

Followed by your meeting with Yukiko Hoffman in the Sanctuary Hotel, check the backside of the reception desk to find the Mysterious Mug.

Mysterious Toy