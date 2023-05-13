The Elder Scrolls Online Woodworking Guide – Skills, Research and Improvement



In the Elder Scrolls Online, in addition using various mineral ores to forge weapons and armor, you can also craft weapons and shields made up of wood.

For more help on The Elder Scrolls Online, read our Provisioning, Blacksmithing and Fishing Guide.

The Elder Scrolls Online Woodworking

Just like Blacksmith Skills, you’ll need required resources prior to crafting wooden items. These resources can be gathered from other items as well as throughout the world of Tamriel.

Refinery Section

Before you jump in to craft your weapons and shields, you need to gather wood and refine it in the refinement section. As a general rule of thumb, you must have at least 10 units of wood before refining them.

Refining can also yield resins and Crafting Stones, which can be used in Improvement and Research Purposes.

Wood can be gathered in a number of ways; primarily Lumbering and Destruction. For Destruction, you must previously have a wooden item which can be broken to obtain wood and resins.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Getting Started

Woodworking is pretty much identical to Blacksmith Skills. At the beginning of the game, each class in the game is restricted to crafting items, which are specific to its class.

However, with the use of Crafting Stones, weapons/shields which are specific to other classes can also be crafted.

And similar to Blacksmith Skills, the Woodworking Skills can also be improved over the course of the game. You can select a number of Passive Woodworking Skills by spending in Skill Points.

Below, you will find a list of Passive Skills related to Woodworking. Furthermore, note that some of these skills may require some pre-requisite skills before you can upgrade them.

Passive Woodworking Skills

Woodworking

This skill can be upgraded 9 times and allows players to craft items using superior quality of material.

Keen eye: Wood

This skill can be upgraded 3 times and allows players to see wood as glowing object through a distance of 20 meters or near.

Lumberjack Hireling

This skill can be upgraded 3 times and allows players to hire a worker to salvage and fetch wood from them.

Wood Extraction

This skill can be upgraded 3 times and allows players to have more chances of extracting woodwork ingredients.

Carpentry

This skill can be improved 3 times and allows players to reduce research time by 5%.

Resin Expertise

This skill can be upgraded 3 times and allows players to have better chances of improving an item using Resins.

Research

The research allows players with the ability to apply a buff to an item (weapon or shield) by using gem stones. Different kinds of stones are used to buff a weapon or an item.

Research of both Blacksmith Skills and Woodworking Skills is identically the same. So I would advise you to give my Blacksmith Skills Guide a look, and you will get everything you want.

Weapon

Chysolite

Trait : Powered

Effect : Reduce cooldown of weapon enchantments by 30%

Amethyst

Trait : Charged

Effect : Increases enchantment charges by 17%

Ruby

Trait : Precise

Effect : Increases weapon and spell critical value by 3%

Jade

Trait : Infused

Effect : Increases weapon enchantment affect by 13%

Turquois

Trait : Defending

Effect : Increases total armor and spell resistance by 4%

Carnelian

Trait : Training

Effect : Increases weapon skill line xp with weapon type by 22%

Fire Opal

Trait : Sharpened

Effect : Increases armor and spell penetration by 6%

Citrine

Trait : Weighted

Effect : Increases weapon attack speed by 4%

Armor

Quartz

Trait : Sturdy

Effect : 22% chance to avoid decay when defeated

Diamond

Trait : Impenetrable

Effect : Increases resistance to critcal strikes by 60

Sardonyx

Trait : Reinforced

Effect : Increases item’s armor value by 4%

Almandine

Trait : Well-fitted

Effect : Decreases the cost of Sprinting by 2%

Emerald

Trait : Training

Effect : Increases armor skill line xp with armor type by 6%

Bloodstone

Trait : Infused

Effect : Increase armor enchantment effect by 8%

Garnet

Trait : Exploration

Effect : Increases exploration xp by 6%

Sapphire

Trait : Divines

Effect : Increases mundus stone effects by 4%

Improvement

Throughout the guide, I have laid stress on Resins. The main purpose of resins is to reinforce your weapons and shields to provide you with an advantage over your opponents.

Since enemies don’t drop any Legendary Items, you’ll have to rely on Improvement to gain the Legendary Status for a weapon.

The Improving process is a risky one because your item can break in the process. In order to avoid this from happening, it is always advisable that you use a maximum number of Resins.

For instance, if a particular resin have 5% chances of improving your weapon status from Epic to Legendary, there are 95% chances that your item will become useless. In order to avoid it, use 20 units of that particular Resin and your success chances will increase to 100%.

It can also be improved by using Resin Expertise Passive Skill.

Once again, I would advise you to give Blacksmithing Guide a look and things will become clearer.

Found anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments below!