The Elder Scrolls Online Vampire Guide – How To Become



Creatures of the night wander through the unforgiving lands of Tameriel in the Elder Scrolls Online.

Now that we have talked about how can you become a werewolf and what are certain advantages and disadvantages of being a werewolf, it’s time to divert our attention to creatures of the night – vampires.

For more help on The Elder Scrolls Online, read our How To Become Werewolf, Mounts and Character Emotes Guide.

The Elder Scrolls Online Vampire

Like the werewolf guide, I will be talking about how you can become a vampire and share skills that are associated with being a vampire.

How to Become a Vampire

Just like the werewolves, in order to become a vampire, you must get bitten by an individual who has already been infected.

Similar to werewolves, the vampirism bite has a one-week cooldown time which means the player who infected you won’t be able to infect anyone else in one week’s time. Furthermore, you need to be at a certain Ritual Site to perform the bite and carry out the transformation.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Your other choice involves interacting with a vampire directly and getting bitten. Vampires can be found in all high level areas in Tameriel near a full moon cycle.

Once you have received the bite, you will be provided with a quest Scion of the Blood Matron. Completing this quest will provide you with the choice of either becoming a vampire or curing your disease.

You must note that any player suffering from Sanies Lupinus diseases cannot become a vampire.

Vampire Skills and Abilities

Once you have completed the Scion of the Blood Matron and selected to be a vampire, you will be provided with the skill lines of a vampire. You can always check World Abilities Menu, which will provide you with more information about each skill.

Below, you will find some basic skills related to Vampirism so you can judge whether you want to stick to being a vampire or not?

Active Skills

Active Skills require activating them for a cost.

Drain Essence

Stuns target for 3 seconds and deals magic damage to it, while recovering 150% of the damage dealt as health and stamina to you every 1 second

Invigorating Drain also recovers the Ultimate while Midnight Drain makes sure that the recovery is most effective at night.

Mist Form

You take 75% reduced damage from all sources and are invulnerable to healing and crowd control effects for 3 seconds

Elusive Mist increases the Movement Speed and Poison Mist damages nearby enemies which is very efficient against werewolves.

Bat Swarm

Summons a swarm of bats dealing damage to all enemies around you

Clouding Swarm also provides players with invisibility while Devouring Swarm increases health for damaging enemies.

Passive Abilities

Contrary to Active Abilities, these abilities remain activating all the time without any Cost.

Savage Feeding

After feeding your target is off-balance and stunned for 2 seconds

Supernatural Recovery

Increases magicka and stamina recovery by 5%

Blood Ritual

Allows you to turn another player into a Vampire once every 7 days, giving them the Vampire skill line

Undeath

Increases damage mitigation by up to 50% when you are below 30% health

Unnatural Resistance

Health recovery is improved in Vampirism stages 2 through 4

Dark Stalker

Increases your movement speed while sneaking and allows you to enter stealth more quickly at night

Why Consider Becoming A Vampire?

When we talk about pros and cons of Vampirism, the first thing that comes to my mind is that there is no transformation involved when it comes to Vampirism. This saves players from wasting a ton of Ultimate Energy to get use from perks.

Vampires have some amazing Active and Passive Skills at their disposal which tends to increase at night. This puts them on huge advantage against creatures of all sorts. But on the other side of the picture, when sun comes back up, the vampire abilities decrease in their effects.

Another thing which is very irritating about the vampirism is that they constantly need to feed on other enemies and players in order to remain strong. Every 30 minutes, you must feed the vampire on another player/enemy. Failed to do so will result in health regeneration and increased mana cost of all skills.

Stage 1 : (30 minutes) no additional effects.

Stage 2 : (60 minutes) -25% health regeneration and -20% ‘mana’ cost for Vampire skills

Stage 3 : (90 minutes) -50% health regeneration and -40% ‘mana’ cost for Vampire skills

Stage 4 : (120 minutes) -75% health regeneration and -60% ‘mana’ cost for Vampire skills

Last weakness for vampires is against the fire attacks. Vampires cannot sustain fire attacks and can go down easily. The Fighter’s Guild can easily take them out, but when it comes to werewolves vs. vampires, the poisonous attacks at vampires’ disposal put them on a huge advantage.

Once again, I have described all different pros and cons of vampires, and the decision lies with you alone. Whether you want to be dependent upon Magic or Enhanced perks is better known by you. Choose the monster that will serve you best and make your decision accordingly.

Found anything missing or have any questions? Let us know in the comments below!