The Elder Scrolls Online Item Sets Crafting Guide



In order to craft set items in The Elder Scrolls Online, you need to learn required Traits for that particular item. Traits can be learnt by Researching at Blacksmithing, Woodworking, and Clothing.

Please refer to our guides provided below for more in-depth information on Research and Traits!

Clothing

Blacksmithing

Woodworking

In addition to this, you’ll have to travel to a specific location in order to craft a particular Set. Each Alliance in the game has its specific location for each Set. Below, you’ll find a complete list of these Sets with required Traits, locations, and effects.

Night’s Silence (3 Items)

Requiring 2 Traits, this set increases Health Regeneration by 40% While Hidden.

Aldmeri Dominion : Auridon – Hightide Keep

: Auridon – Hightide Keep Daggerfall Covenant : Glenumbra – Mesanthano’s Tower

: Glenumbra – Mesanthano’s Tower Ebonheart Pact : Stonefalls – Steamfont Cavern

Ashen Grip (3 Items)

Requiring 2 Traits, this set adds 10% chance to Breath Fire for 0 Flame damage on Melee Hits.

Aldmeri Dominion : Auridon – Beacon Falls

: Auridon – Beacon Falls Daggerfall Covenant : Glenumbra – Par Molag

: Glenumbra – Par Molag Ebonheart Pact : Stonefalls – Magmaflow Overlook

Death’s Wind (3 Items)

Requiring 2 Traits, this set triggers an area of effect knockback if struck by a melee attack while below 35% health.

Aldmeri Dominion : Auridon – Eastshore Islets Camp

: Auridon – Eastshore Islets Camp Daggerfall Covenant : Glenumbra – Chill House

: Glenumbra – Chill House Ebonheart Pact : Stonefalls – Armature’s Upheaval

Torug’s Pact (3 Items)

Requiring 3 Traits, this set adds 100 Armor. As for the 5 Items one, it reduce weapon enchantments internal cooldown by 1 second.

Aldmeri Dominion : Grahtwood – Fisherman’s Isle

: Grahtwood – Fisherman’s Isle Daggerfall Covenant : Stormhaven – Hammerdeath Workshop

: Stormhaven – Hammerdeath Workshop Ebonheart Pact : Deshaan – Lake Hlaalu Retreat

Seducer (3 Items)

Requiring 3 Traits, this set reduces cost of spells by 3%.

Aldmeri Dominion : Grahtwood – Temple of the Eight

: Grahtwood – Temple of the Eight Daggerfall Covenant : Stormhaven – Fisherman’s Island

: Stormhaven – Fisherman’s Island Ebonheart Pact : Deshaan – Berezan’s Mine

Twilight’s Embrace (3 Items)

Requiring 3 Traits, this set lets players gain 10% additional healing while being healed.

Aldmeri Dominion : Grahtwood – Vineshade Lodge

: Grahtwood – Vineshade Lodge Daggerfall Covenant : Stormhaven – Windrige Warehouse

: Stormhaven – Windrige Warehouse Ebonheart Pact : Deshaan -Avayan’s Farm

Whitestrake’s Retribution (3 Items)

Requiring 4 Traits, this set lets players gain a 147 damage shield for 10 seconds if wearer’s health is below 30%.

Aldmeri Dominion : Greenshade – Lanalda Pond

: Greenshade – Lanalda Pond Daggerfall Covenant : Rivenspire – Westwind Lighthouse

: Rivenspire – Westwind Lighthouse Ebonheart Pact : Shadowfen – Weeping Wamasu Falls

Hist Bark (3 Items)

Requiring 4 Traits, this set adds 200 Disease Resistance. As for the 5 Items one, it adds 200 Dodge Rating while blocking.

Aldmeri Dominion : Greenshade – Rootwatch Tower

: Greenshade – Rootwatch Tower Daggerfall Covenant : Rivenspire – Trader’s Rest

: Rivenspire – Trader’s Rest Ebonheart Pact : Shadowfen – Hatchling’s Crown

Magnus’ Gift (3 Items)

Requiring 4 Traits, this set negate the cost of a spell by 5%.

Aldmeri Dominion : Greenshade – Arananga

: Greenshade – Arananga Daggerfall Covenant : Rivenspire – Vaewend Ede

: Rivenspire – Vaewend Ede Ebonheart Pact : Shadowfen – Xal Haj-ei Shrine

Alessia’s Bulwark (3 Items)

Requiring 5 Traits, this set adds 100 Armor. As for the 5 Items ones, players will have 10% chance to reduce the attacker’s power by 10% for 5 seconds.

Aldmeri Dominion : Malabal Tor – Chancel of Divine Entreaty

: Malabal Tor – Chancel of Divine Entreaty Daggerfall Covenant : Alik’r Desert – Alezer Kotu

: Alik’r Desert – Alezer Kotu Ebonheart Pact : Eastmarch – Hammerhome

Song of Lamae (3 Items)

Requiring 5 Traits, this set adds 11 Health Recovery. As for the 5 Items one, when Health drops below 30%, players will deal 8 Magic Damage to the attacker and recover health equal to the damage dealt. 30 Second Cooldown

Aldmeri Dominion : Malabal Tor – Sleepy Senche Overlook

: Malabal Tor – Sleepy Senche Overlook Daggerfall Covenant : Alik’r Desert – Rkulftzel

: Alik’r Desert – Rkulftzel Ebonheart Pact : Eastmarch – Tinkerer Tobin’s Workshop

Vampire’s Kiss (3 Items)

Requiring 5 Traits, this set increases your health regeneration by 50% for 8 seconds for killing an opponent.

Aldmeri Dominion : Malabal Tor – Matthild’s Last Venture

: Malabal Tor – Matthild’s Last Venture Daggerfall Covenant : Alik’r Desert – Artisan’s Oasis

: Alik’r Desert – Artisan’s Oasis Ebonheart Pact : Eastmarch – Crimson Kada’s Crafting Cavern

Hunding’s Rage (3 Items)

Requiring 6 Traits, this set adds 11 Stamina Recovery. As for the 5 Items one, it increase weapon damage by 5% when using weapon abilities.

Aldmeri Dominion : Reaper’s Marc – Broken Arch

: Reaper’s Marc – Broken Arch Daggerfall Covenant : Bangkorai – Wether’s Cleft

: Bangkorai – Wether’s Cleft Ebonheart Pact : The Rift – Trollslayer Gully

Willow’s Path (3 Items)

Requiring 6 Traits, this set adds 5% Spell Critical. As for the 5 Items one, during Daytime, it will increase all regeneration in combat by 20%.

Aldmeri Dominion : Reaper’s March – Greenspeaker’s Grove

: Reaper’s March – Greenspeaker’s Grove Daggerfall Covenant : Bangkorai – Viridian Hideaway

: Bangkorai – Viridian Hideaway Ebonheart Pact : The Rift – Smokefrost Vigil

Night Mother’s Gaze (3 Items)

Requiring 6 Traits, this set reduces the targets armor by 20% for 5 seconds during critical attacks.

Aldmeri Dominion : Reaper’s March – Old Town Cavern

: Reaper’s March – Old Town Cavern Daggerfall Covenant : Bangkorai – Silaseli Ruins

: Bangkorai – Silaseli Ruins Ebonheart Pact : The Rift – Eldbjorg’s Hideaway

Spectre’s Eye (3 Items)

Requiring 8 Traits, this set adds 47 Max Magicka. As for the 5 Items one, players will gain 20% dodge chance for 3 seconds, after casting a spell that costs Magicka. 6 seconds cooldown.

Aldmeri Dominion : Coldharbour – Deathspinner’s Lair

: Coldharbour – Deathspinner’s Lair Daggerfall Covenant : Coldharbour – Deathspinner’s Lair

: Coldharbour – Deathspinner’s Lair Ebonheart Pact : Coldharbour – Deathspinner’s Lair

Eyes of Mara (3 Items)

Requiring 8 Traits, this set adds 80 Spell Resistance. As for the 5 Items one, it reduces the Magicka cost of ability by 3% when wielding a Restoration Staff.

Aldmeri Dominion : Mages Guild – Eyevea

: Mages Guild – Eyevea Daggerfall Covenant : Mages Guild – Eyevea

: Mages Guild – Eyevea Ebonheart Pact : Mages Guild – Eyevea

Kagrenac’s Hope (3 Items)

Requiring 8 Traits, this set adds 12 Stamina Recovery. As for the 5 Items one, it decrease time to resurrect an ally by 25%.

Aldmeri Dominion : Fighters Guild – The Earth Forge

: Fighters Guild – The Earth Forge Daggerfall Covenant : Fighters Guild – The Earth Forge

: Fighters Guild – The Earth Forge Ebonheart Pact : Fighters Guild – The Earth Forge

Shalidor’s Curse (3 Items)

Requiring 8 Traits, this set adds 12 Magicka Recovery. As for the 5 Items one, when attacking a target with below 20% Health, players will gain 15% Health and 30 seconds cooldown.

Aldmeri Dominion : Mages Guild – Eyevea

: Mages Guild – Eyevea Daggerfall Covenant : Mages Guild – Eyevea

: Mages Guild – Eyevea Ebonheart Pact : Mages Guild – Eyevea

