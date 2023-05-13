The Elder Scrolls Online Item Sets Crafting Guide

In order to craft set items in The Elder Scrolls Online, you need to learn required Traits for that particular item. Traits can be learnt by Researching at Blacksmithing, Woodworking, and Clothing.
Please refer to our guides provided below for more in-depth information on Research and Traits!
- Clothing
- Blacksmithing
- Woodworking
In addition to this, you’ll have to travel to a specific location in order to craft a particular Set. Each Alliance in the game has its specific location for each Set. Below, you’ll find a complete list of these Sets with required Traits, locations, and effects.
Night’s Silence (3 Items)
Requiring 2 Traits, this set increases Health Regeneration by 40% While Hidden.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Auridon – Hightide Keep
- Daggerfall Covenant: Glenumbra – Mesanthano’s Tower
- Ebonheart Pact: Stonefalls – Steamfont Cavern
Ashen Grip (3 Items)
Requiring 2 Traits, this set adds 10% chance to Breath Fire for 0 Flame damage on Melee Hits.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Auridon – Beacon Falls
- Daggerfall Covenant: Glenumbra – Par Molag
- Ebonheart Pact: Stonefalls – Magmaflow Overlook
Death’s Wind (3 Items)
Requiring 2 Traits, this set triggers an area of effect knockback if struck by a melee attack while below 35% health.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Auridon – Eastshore Islets Camp
- Daggerfall Covenant: Glenumbra – Chill House
- Ebonheart Pact: Stonefalls – Armature’s Upheaval
Torug’s Pact (3 Items)
Requiring 3 Traits, this set adds 100 Armor. As for the 5 Items one, it reduce weapon enchantments internal cooldown by 1 second.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Grahtwood – Fisherman’s Isle
- Daggerfall Covenant: Stormhaven – Hammerdeath Workshop
- Ebonheart Pact: Deshaan – Lake Hlaalu Retreat
Seducer (3 Items)
Requiring 3 Traits, this set reduces cost of spells by 3%.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Grahtwood – Temple of the Eight
- Daggerfall Covenant: Stormhaven – Fisherman’s Island
- Ebonheart Pact: Deshaan – Berezan’s Mine
Twilight’s Embrace (3 Items)
Requiring 3 Traits, this set lets players gain 10% additional healing while being healed.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Grahtwood – Vineshade Lodge
- Daggerfall Covenant: Stormhaven – Windrige Warehouse
- Ebonheart Pact: Deshaan -Avayan’s Farm
Whitestrake’s Retribution (3 Items)
Requiring 4 Traits, this set lets players gain a 147 damage shield for 10 seconds if wearer’s health is below 30%.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Greenshade – Lanalda Pond
- Daggerfall Covenant: Rivenspire – Westwind Lighthouse
- Ebonheart Pact: Shadowfen – Weeping Wamasu Falls
Hist Bark (3 Items)
Requiring 4 Traits, this set adds 200 Disease Resistance. As for the 5 Items one, it adds 200 Dodge Rating while blocking.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Greenshade – Rootwatch Tower
- Daggerfall Covenant: Rivenspire – Trader’s Rest
- Ebonheart Pact: Shadowfen – Hatchling’s Crown
Magnus’ Gift (3 Items)
Requiring 4 Traits, this set negate the cost of a spell by 5%.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Greenshade – Arananga
- Daggerfall Covenant: Rivenspire – Vaewend Ede
- Ebonheart Pact: Shadowfen – Xal Haj-ei Shrine
Alessia’s Bulwark (3 Items)
Requiring 5 Traits, this set adds 100 Armor. As for the 5 Items ones, players will have 10% chance to reduce the attacker’s power by 10% for 5 seconds.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Malabal Tor – Chancel of Divine Entreaty
- Daggerfall Covenant: Alik’r Desert – Alezer Kotu
- Ebonheart Pact: Eastmarch – Hammerhome
Song of Lamae (3 Items)
Requiring 5 Traits, this set adds 11 Health Recovery. As for the 5 Items one, when Health drops below 30%, players will deal 8 Magic Damage to the attacker and recover health equal to the damage dealt. 30 Second Cooldown
- Aldmeri Dominion: Malabal Tor – Sleepy Senche Overlook
- Daggerfall Covenant: Alik’r Desert – Rkulftzel
- Ebonheart Pact: Eastmarch – Tinkerer Tobin’s Workshop
Vampire’s Kiss (3 Items)
Requiring 5 Traits, this set increases your health regeneration by 50% for 8 seconds for killing an opponent.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Malabal Tor – Matthild’s Last Venture
- Daggerfall Covenant: Alik’r Desert – Artisan’s Oasis
- Ebonheart Pact: Eastmarch – Crimson Kada’s Crafting Cavern
Hunding’s Rage (3 Items)
Requiring 6 Traits, this set adds 11 Stamina Recovery. As for the 5 Items one, it increase weapon damage by 5% when using weapon abilities.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Reaper’s Marc – Broken Arch
- Daggerfall Covenant: Bangkorai – Wether’s Cleft
- Ebonheart Pact: The Rift – Trollslayer Gully
Willow’s Path (3 Items)
Requiring 6 Traits, this set adds 5% Spell Critical. As for the 5 Items one, during Daytime, it will increase all regeneration in combat by 20%.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Reaper’s March – Greenspeaker’s Grove
- Daggerfall Covenant: Bangkorai – Viridian Hideaway
- Ebonheart Pact: The Rift – Smokefrost Vigil
Night Mother’s Gaze (3 Items)
Requiring 6 Traits, this set reduces the targets armor by 20% for 5 seconds during critical attacks.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Reaper’s March – Old Town Cavern
- Daggerfall Covenant: Bangkorai – Silaseli Ruins
- Ebonheart Pact: The Rift – Eldbjorg’s Hideaway
Spectre’s Eye (3 Items)
Requiring 8 Traits, this set adds 47 Max Magicka. As for the 5 Items one, players will gain 20% dodge chance for 3 seconds, after casting a spell that costs Magicka. 6 seconds cooldown.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Coldharbour – Deathspinner’s Lair
- Daggerfall Covenant: Coldharbour – Deathspinner’s Lair
- Ebonheart Pact: Coldharbour – Deathspinner’s Lair
Eyes of Mara (3 Items)
Requiring 8 Traits, this set adds 80 Spell Resistance. As for the 5 Items one, it reduces the Magicka cost of ability by 3% when wielding a Restoration Staff.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Mages Guild – Eyevea
- Daggerfall Covenant: Mages Guild – Eyevea
- Ebonheart Pact: Mages Guild – Eyevea
Kagrenac’s Hope (3 Items)
Requiring 8 Traits, this set adds 12 Stamina Recovery. As for the 5 Items one, it decrease time to resurrect an ally by 25%.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Fighters Guild – The Earth Forge
- Daggerfall Covenant: Fighters Guild – The Earth Forge
- Ebonheart Pact: Fighters Guild – The Earth Forge
Shalidor’s Curse (3 Items)
Requiring 8 Traits, this set adds 12 Magicka Recovery. As for the 5 Items one, when attacking a target with below 20% Health, players will gain 15% Health and 30 seconds cooldown.
- Aldmeri Dominion: Mages Guild – Eyevea
- Daggerfall Covenant: Mages Guild – Eyevea
- Ebonheart Pact: Mages Guild – Eyevea
Found anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments section below!