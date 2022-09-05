The Division Heartland Release Date Expected on Ubisoft Forward

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland was announced on May 2021 and we didn’t hear much about the game since the announcement. Today, Ubisoft Store marked the free-to-play game as “Coming Soon,” which fueled rumors that Ubisoft could soon announce a release date. This seems interesting, given that the Ubisoft Forward event will be held on September 10.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland is a free-to-play game set in the world of The Division, which was unveiled by Ubisoft last year. According to the publisher, Red Storm studio developed Heartland and was scheduled to release it in 2021 or 2022. The game can be shown again at Ubisoft Forward.

Twitter user, Unknown1Z1, tweeted The Division Heartland’s page of the Ubisoft Store. He mentioned that the Ubisoft Store now has The Division Heartland available under the Coming Soon title.

Unknown1Z1 also shared a video of The Division Heartland’s information on the Ubisoft Store. The video shows a cover, a few pictures, and some important details about the gameplay. The game’s main features, such as PvEvP Storm Operations and PvE Excursion Operations, are also presented.

“The Division Heartland is a free-to-play survival-action multiplayer shooter set in small-town Middle America,” wrote on the game’s page. “Fight together in 45-player PvEvP Storm Operations against a group of dangerous Rogue Agents, an aggressive faction known as the Vultures, all while surviving a lethal virus.”

In the meantime, it is worth noting that The Division Heartland page has now been removed add weight to the speculation that we will be hearing more about The Division Heartland at Ubisoft Forward.

Last week, the same thing happened with Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which was originally leaked and then officially released within a few hours. So, Ubisoft may prepare to re-present The Division Heartland today. When we consider that the publisher will host a new Ubisoft Forward event on September 10, the timing is not so strange.