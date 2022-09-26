The DioField Chronicle Status And Strengthening Effects

The DioField Chronicle is all about building an ideal unit type and being ready to face any threat you encounter while progressing through various chapters. While it may seem exciting initially, being met with so many Status and Strengthening effects can get confusing. In this The DioField Chronicle guide, we’ll walk you through all the Status and Strengthening Effects in the game and their functions.

Being careful and wise with the Unit Type you’re building is essential in The DioField Chornicle since, as you progress further and unfold new chapters and adventures, many of your victories against the cruel depend on your team’s strength.

Knowing what various attributes do can help you a lot in this matter, and this is exactly what we’ve done below for you. Here’s a breakdown of Status and Strengthening Effects in The DioField Chronicle.

Status effects in The DioField Chronicle

Status Effects are some of the most useful effects when playing The DioField Chronicle. These effects help you inflict damage upon various enemies, bosses, and their units.

Status Effects can be inflicted by using Passive Abilities or Skills. There are a total of 10 Status Effects in the game, as listed below;

Poison

By using the Poison Status Effect, the players will be able to lower the target’s ability to attack or use any of their skills by 5%. This Status Effect will end after 60 seconds or after the target makes five moves.

Burn

When players use this Status Effect on their enemy, it decreases their HP by 1% every 0.5 seconds. This effect will last only 8 seconds.

Provoke

When using this Status Effect, the unit will be attacking an enemy that casts provoke on it.

Wither

By using this Status Effect, players can increase the damage that the enemy takes by 50%. This only lasts till 20 seconds.

Weakness

This Status Effect weakens the enemy and reduces their damage output by 50%. End after 20 seconds.

Immobilized

This effect makes it hard for enemies to move, except when they are using skills. Ends after 10 seconds.

Delay

This slows the target’s movement, auto-attack, and cooldown duration by 50%. Automatically ends after 20 seconds.

Sleep

When inflicted on a target, they cannot act or move until they take damage or after 60 seconds.

Freeze

When inflicted on a target, they cannot act or move until they take damage or after 8 seconds.

Stun

When inflicted on a target, they cannot act or move until they take damage or after 3 seconds.

Strengthening effects

In contrast to the Status Effects, Strengthening focuses on enhancing and elevating the unit’s performance.

As the name suggests, it strengthens you and your team and contributes to factors like dealing less damage and fast performance.

They are not directed toward making your enemy weak; instead, they give you abilities that you can use as you wish against your targets.

Strengthening Effects can also be inflicted by using certain Passive Abilities or Skills. There are a total of 3 Strenthning Effects in the game, as listed below;

Might

By equipping this Strengthening Effect, players can increase the amount of damage they deal from the enemies by 50%. This effect will end after 20 seconds of being active.

Rapidity

When active, this effect ensures that your speed of movement, cool down, and auto-attack increase boosts up by 50%. This effect will also end after 20 seconds of being active.

Tenacity

Finally, when this effect is active, the damage you deal is lowered by 50%. This effect will also end after 20 seconds of being active.