The “Your Civic Duty” questline in The Cycle: Frontier will require you to make five different deliveries for the Independent Civilian Advisory faction.

These deliverables include crafting materials that you will need to find across the map, but chances are that you are already stocking on most of them.

In addition to the experience points and a sweet reward at the end, the questline will help you level up the faction by earning faction points at each stage.

The following guide will walk you through all of the different parts of the Your Civic Duty questline in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Your Civic Duty Quest Guide

You can begin Your Civic Duty quest by speaking with Marie Gilbert, the Chief Procurement Officer of the ICA faction. The quest is split into five different parts, each with a new task.

Your Civic Duty Quest Part 1

In the first part, your objective will be to deliver 1x Compound Sheets to the marked location on the map.

Compound Sheets can be found scattered all around the map. They are most commonly found in the Science Campus POI, which is located in the southwestern part of the map. They are one of the main crafting materials to craft pretty much everything in the game.

You will receive 50 ICA FP, 1x ICA SCRIP, and 4800x Krypto Marks as a reward for completing this part of Your Civic Duty quest.

Your Civic Duty Quest Part 2

In the second part, you will again be tasked with delivering some objects to a new location. This time, you will be asked to deliver 2x Hardened Metals and 3x Spinal Bases to the given location.

Hardened Metals can be obtained as floor loot around the different POIs as well as in boxes that can be searched in different parts of the map. Whereas to obtain Spinal Bases, you will need to kill and loot Striders.

Once you have the required items, head to the delivery point to complete the second part of Your Civic Duty quest. You will receive 50 FP, 1x ICA SCRIP, and 4800x Krypto Marks as a reward for completing this part.

Your Civic Duty Quest Part 3

The third part of the quest will mix your objective up a bit. In this part, your objective will be to visit the Base Camp located in Bright Sands and hunt down 5x Critters there. The base camp is located right in the center of the map.

Make your way there and hunt down 5x critters. Once that is done, this part of the quest will be complete and you will get 50 FP, 2x ICA SCRIP, 1x C-32 Bolt Action, and 4800x Krypto Marks as a reward.

Your Civic Duty Quest Part 4

In the penultimate part of Your Civic Duty quest, you will again be asked to deliver some objects. Your objective will be to deliver 3x Alloys and 1x Circuit Board to the given location.

Alloys can be commonly found in Industrial Crates and Dumpsters around the map. To find circuit boards, scavenge around named POIs of the map to obtain them. Look for electronic devices such as computers etc. to collect this.

For completing this part, you will be rewarded with 50 Korolev FP, 2x ICA Scrip, and 5300x Krypto Marks.

Your Civic Duty Quest Part 5

In the final part of this quest, you will be tasked with visiting the Woodcutter Camp and hunting down 7x enemies. You will also need to deliver 3x Azure Tree barks.

The woodcutter camp is located in the north-western part of the map. Make your way there and kill 7x enemies you found there. Then chop down some Azure tree and get Azure Tree Barks.

You will get 50 FP, 2x ICA Scrip and 5300x Krypto Marks as a reward.

Your Civic Duty Quest Rewards

For completing all five parts of Your Civic Duty quest, you will receive the Medium Backpack as a reward.