The “Storm Rider” quest will require you to get really comfortable with the looming storms of the alien planet in The Cycle: Frontier.

Speak with Osiris’ Emmanuel Sullivan to get the quest and then complete all three parts to get the ASP Flechette Gun as a reward in the end.

The Cycle: Frontier Storm Rider Quest Guide

Storm Rider Quest Guide Part 1

The main objective of this mission is to provide at least 10x Glowy Brightcap Mushroom. This item is a little tough to get as it can be only available when the storm arrives.

The reason for that is it can only be farmed in the storm, but the issue is that the storm only has an interval of 5 minutes within which you must do the job rightly.

You can only achieve this if you heal yourself timely. Just maintain at least half of the stamina bar so you can save yourself by healing. Just watch carefully for the red lightning during the storm which indicates the exact time when the storm tick is about to arrive.

Rewards

380x FP

11x Osiris Scrip

9,400x Krypto Marks

Storm Rider Quest Guide Part 2

The main objective is to take down at least 25x Creature in Crescent Falls located in the Starport Warehouse.

You can easily complete this task with the right weapon and a friend by your side. This isn’t a tough one but just be careful and complete this one adequately.

You might face some sort of mob which will be relatively tough, but you can easily overcome them with composure and determination.

Rewards

480x FP

14x Osiris SCRIP

10,000x Krypto Marks

Storm Rider Quest Guide Part 3

The main objective of this part of the mission is to stash 12x Charged Spinal Bases in the Nutrition office.

This also requires you to wait for a storm. You can get Charged Spinal Bases by killing creatures during a storm. Just wait for a storm to happen and then head out with your party for some killing.

The duration of the storm is just 5 minutes, so you need to hurry. Just take the Charged Spinal Bases and run back. Simply place the items as it is a dead drop mission.

Rewards

380x FP

11x Osiris Scrip

8,400x Krypto Marks

Storm Rider Quest Rewards

Completing the entire questline will reward you with an ASP Flechette Gun as well as the option to purchase the weapon from the Osiris faction shop.