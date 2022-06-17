The Cycle: Frontier Satellite Master Quest Guide

“Satellite Master” is another questline that you can take up from Emmanuel Sullivan, the chief and lead researcher of Osiris in The Cycle: Frontier.

Not only will the questline help you level up your standing with the Osiris faction but also reward you with one of the best shields in the game.

The Cycle: Frontier Satellite Master Quest

Satellite Master Quest Part 1

In the first part of the quest, you must head to the South East and North Uplinks to deliver 2x Valuable Data Drives on Bright Sands.

You can purchase Data Drives from the shop and then head to an Uplink station to upgrade the drive to epic or “Valuable” rarity. You can keep upgrading a single drive to its legendary rarity but this quest just requires an epic tier drive.

Reward

1,800 FP

87 Osiris Scrip

18,000 K-Marks

Satellite Master Quest Part 2

The second part of the quest will ask you to deliver more Data Drives but of a different tier. You will need to deliver 2x Unique Data Drives to the Starport Landing Pad and the Skeleton Observation Uplinks on Crescent Falls.

Once again, you can purchase a standard Data Drive from the shop and visit an Uplink station to upgrade the drive all the way to the legendary or “Unique” rarity. These are extremely valuable items, so hold on to them if you’re not delivering them as part of a quest.

Reward

1,800 FP

87 Osiris SCRIP

18,000 K-Marks

Satellite Master Quest Part 3

In the final part of the questline, you must stash 6x Radio Equipment, 6x Circuit Boards, and 6x Magnetic Field Stabilizers in the Server Room.

The Server Room can be found at the Starport Admin, south of Starport Warehouse on Crescent Falls. Take the stairs to the upper floor. You will notice a dark room in the far right corner as soon as you reach the landing. That is your dead drop location.

Radio Equipment can be easily found inside Bins and Cabinets in industrial areas. Circuit Boards can be found in Briefcases and Luggage in high-tech areas and rooms. Magnetic Field Stabilizers on the other hand can be found in Dumpsters.

Reward

2,300 FP

117 Osiris SCRIP

20,000 K-Marks

Satellite Master Quest Rewards

Your reward for completing this questline will be an Epic Shield, one of the best shields you can get in the game. It will boost your armor amount to 26 and your durability count to 900.