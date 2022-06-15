Salvaged Insulation is one of the common materials in the world of The Cycle: Frontier. The Materials are mainly required to craft Tier 2 items such as Green Backpack. If you are having a hard time finding this material, this guide will go over the best locations to get Salvaged Insulation in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Salvaged Insulation Location

Starting off, Salvaged Insulation is pretty common in the world of The Cycle so you can expect drops from everywhere around the map. That may include Industrial Crates, Civilian Lockers and Dumpsters as well.

You won’t be needing to run around, since you can get an abundance of it in a single landmark. The sell value for Salvaged Insulation is 338 K-marks so it is quite useful to search for it.

Bright Sands Salvaged Insulation Locations

There are three well-known places where you can get tons of Salvaged Insulation in Bright Sands. The first would be the Base Camp. The camp has a lot of Salvaged Insulation in it and around it. So, you can go on looting dumpsters, civilian lockers, industrial crates and hidden stashes to find the material you need.

If any case you find the area looted by other players, you can head down to South East Uplink close to the river crossing where you will find lots of Salvaged Insulation there.

Lastly, you will find Salvaged Insulation West of Swamps and South of Swamp Camp. These two locations may differ to each other but they are closer than you think and filled with materials.

Crescent Falls Salvaged Insulation Locations

There are four general locations where you can farm tons of Salvaged Insulation on the Crescent Falls map. First would be Greens Prospect. In that location, you will just have to loot all the dumpsters and civilian lockers to farm tons of Salvaged Insulation.

Next would be Lakeside Building which is exactly underneath Greens Prospect. You need to do the same as before, looting dumpsters and civilian lockers.

Lastly, you will find Salvaged Insulation South of Crystal Cave and inside of Favela. These two locations are pretty close to each other so you can tons of material from these areas only.