While the name might suggest they can be used for communication, Radio Equipment in The Cycle: Frontier is pretty much just junk. However, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure right? These discarded old radio parts can be salvaged or sold for useful items. Below we have highlighted the best spawn locations for Radio Equipment in The Cycle: Frontier for players to loot this resource.

The Cycle: Frontier Radio Equipment Location

While exploring the maps of The Cycle, you can find an abundance of Radio Equipment in containers. You can easily find Radio Equipment in all tiers of Luggage and Briefcases.

Luggage provides a 4.9 to 9% chance of dropping Radio Equipment. Meanwhile, Briefcases are a bit lower with a 3.5 to 4.9% chance.

Bright Sands Radio Equipment Location

Base Camp and Crashed Ship are the best two locations to find Radio Equipment on Bright Sands. There are plenty of drops here to find Radio Equipment. Both Base Camp and Crashed Ship are littered with Luggage and Briefcases for you to loot and get Radio Equipment from.

Other than these, you can also reliably get Radio Equipment from drops in Comms Tower, Waterfall Lab and Water Facility. These places can also be regularly explored for getting a few Radio Equipment.

Crescent Falls Radio Equipment Location

Similar to Bright Sands map, Radio Equipment is easily found all around the Crescent Falls map. The best locations to get Radio Equipment are Greens Prospect, east of Hay Fields, south of Pinnacle Labs and northeast of Oasis Wildlife Preserve.

Other than these, you can also get a reliable supply of Radio Equipment from Starport Warehouse, Lagoon Thermal Ponds and Fallen Tree.