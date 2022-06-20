The crafting aspect of The Cycle: Frontier requires players to farm a lot of crafting materials on Fortuna III. One such material you will need a lot of is the Polymetallic Prefabricate. Polymetallic Prefrabricate is a highly desired resource when it comes to the printing of weapons and machinery.

This guide will help you find and farm Polymetallic Prefabricate in The Cycle: Frontier by giving you the best spawn locations for this resource to be used in various printing recipes.

The Cycle: Frontier Polymetallic Prefabricate Locations

In general, Polymetallic Prefabricate is found in Tier 2 to Tier 5 Cabinets, Hidden Stashes and other loot points. You have a chance of finding Polymetallic Prefabricates in any of these loot points, except for the Tier 1 Loot Points.

Cabinets are your best bet to find Polymetallic Prefabricate as they are commonly found in most places and have a drop chance of 12 to 24%.

Bright Sands Polymetallic Prefabricate Locations

The best location to look for Hidden Stashes in Bright Sands includes Waterfall Lab followed by Crashed Ship. These two locations have a lot of Hidden Stashes for you to loot and get Polymetallic Prefabricates from.

You can also look around Rock Pools, Vaccine Labs and south of Water Facility. All of these areas have a good chance of dropping Polymetallic Prefabricate from containers.

Crescent Falls Polymetallic Prefabricate Locations

The best places to look for are Pinnacle Labs and Nutrion Farms Warehouse for Hidden Stashes. Search the Lakeside Buildings for Hidden Stashes as a lot of these can be found around this area.

In general, the entire region north-east of Green’s Prospect has a lot of building and is perfect for farming Hidden Stashes to get a lot of Polymetallic Prefabricates.