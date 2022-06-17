The Cycle: Frontier Path to Strong Medkits Quest Guide

Interesting quests are the core reasons that make a gamer super successful and The Cycle: Frontier is full of such interesting quests. Some quests can be tricky to complete that is why we are here. In this guide, we will cover step by step, how to complete the Path to Strong Medkits quest in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Path to Strong Medkits Quest

For this quest, you will be helping Osiris in developing an advanced medkit that could be potentially a life saver since first aid on the go is always important especially when you are roaming on an alien planet.

The quest has three parts with each one consisting of a different objective along with individual rewards as well as a collective reward once the whole questline is complete.

In the following, we will be walking through the whole questline one by one. After completing the whole Path to Strong Medkits questline, you will receive 10x Strong Medkits as a reward.

Path to Strong Medkits Quest Part 1

During the first part of the quest, you will meet up with Osiris who will tell you about the new medkit they are developing and will ask you to collect certain materials that will help in making the medkit.

Objective 1

Firstly, you will need to deliver 5x Marauder Flesh which can be obtained from the Marauder Monster, and this means you will first need to take the monster down in order to obtain Marauder Meat from them.

Objective 2

Secondly, you will need to deliver 3x Medical Supplies which you can find around the area of Waterfall Labs and Vaccines Labs in abundance.

Objective 3

The third and the concluding objective for the first part of the questline is where you will be asked to deliver 15 Waterweed Filaments. This is a type of plant that grows around a body of water.

If you are on the Bright Sands Map, you will find a lot of Waterweed Filament around the Lake, and the rest you can find around any area where there is some body of water.

Rewards

For this part of the quest, you will receive the following rewards.

930 FP

35x Osiris Scrip

14000x Krypto Marks

Path to Strong Medkits Quest Part 2

For the second part of the quest, Osiris will ask you to deliver some rare flowers that have magic-like properties and will add a lot to the strong medkit.

Objective 1

For the first assignment of the second part of the quest, you will need to deliver 10 Pale Ivy Blossoms. These flowers bloom on the walls of overgrown areas such as jungle or grassland with lots of trees.

The flower looks like a gray follower with dark blue light leaking from the dark blue veins of the flowers.

Objective 2

For the second part, again you will need to deliver 10 Glowy Brightcap Mushrooms and they are mushrooms hence they are most likely to grow around swamps and mushy areas.

The Glowy Brightcap Mushrooms are Brightcap Mushrooms during the 5 min storm period and can only be picked during that time.

Rewards

For this part of the quest, you will receive the following rewards.

930 FP

35x Osiris Scrip

14000x Krypto Marks

Path to Strong Medkits Quest Part 3

For the final part of the quest, you have reasons to suspect that there is a mole among you sent by Korolev and is trying to steal our research. To catch the mole, we have devised a plan which we will need to execute during this third part.

Objective 1

Go to the Waterfalls Lab and stash 8 Old Medicine all over the map so when the agent comes to retrieve them, you will catch them and capture them in order to save your research.

If you have Old Medicine in your stash you can take them and deposit them and if you don’t have them then it’s time to go on a raid.

This will conclude your quest.

Rewards

For this part of the quest, you will receive the following rewards.