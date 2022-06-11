If you want to craft powerful weapons such as the Zeus Beam, you’ll need to find a material called Optic Glass. If you don’t know where to look to find Optic Glass, we’re here to help out with this guide where we’ll be showing you all the best Optic Glass Locations in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Optic Glass Location

In The Cycle Frontier, you can obtain Optic Glass from Hidden Stashes and Loot Point, but there is only one proper way of finding it: Cabinets.

Cabinets are the only type of crates in The Cycle Frontier which have a chance of containing Optic Glass. Unfortunately, there are not many Cabinets in Bright Sands and Crescent Falls, and the places where you’ll find lots of Cabinets usually have a high population of players.

But worry not, as this guide will show you exactly where you need to go find Optic Glass in The Cycle Frontier. But before we do that, let’s take a look at its drop chances from Cabinets

Tier 03 : 14.78%

: 14.78% Tier 04 : 14.83%

: 14.83% Tier 05: 19.91%

As you can see from the stats above, Optic Glass has a high chance of dropping from a Cabinet. This makes sense as there aren’t that many Cabinets in the game, so the developers made the drop chance high enough so that if you loot several Cabinets, you’ll likely find a reasonable amount of Optic glass.

Now that you’re up to speed with the drop chances let’s look at the best locations to find Optic Glass. In the map images below, we’ve marked the location of all Cabinets in both Bright Sands and Crescent Falls.

Bright Sands Optic Glass Locations

As you can see from this map image, Waterfall Labs has the highest concentration of Optic Glass, so it’s technically the best place to find it.

However, you’re not the only one who knows this; if you go into Waterfall Labs to look for Optic Glass, you’ll likely find several other players trying to do the same thing. This makes Waterfall Labs a very dangerous spot to farm Optic Glass.

So instead, you should head to Rock Pools. You’ll find a very tall building with quite a few crates in this area. This building is the safest spot to farm Optic Glass in The Cycle Frontier.

Crescent Falls Optic Glass Locations

In Crescent Falls, Pinnacle Labs is the best place to farm Optic Glass. It has a higher concentration of Cabinets, so you’ll be able to collect plentiful amounts of Optic Glass in a single visit.