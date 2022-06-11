The Cycle: Frontier Nutritional Bar Location

The nutritional bar in The Cycle Frontier is a hard-to-find item that is useful for completing quests in the game. If you are having a hard time finding the nutritional bar, don’t worry we’ve got your back. This guide will cover the location where you can find Nutritional Bar in The Cycle: Frontier as its spawn rates.

The Cycle Frontier: Nutritional Bar Locations

The most frequent area to find Nutritional Bar is inside the Comms Tower. Head to the top floor where you will bump into a locked door. It will require a server access key. Once you have the key, unlock the locked door and right in front of you will be yellow lockers containing the nutritional bar.

There are chances you find them at the Dig Site as well. There is a bunker having lockers of yellow colors at the Dig Site. The bars will be inside those lockers.

You must have noticed a trend by now. Nutritional Bars only seem to spawn inside coolers and civilian lockers. So wherever you find these two loot “containers” be sure to search them.

Coolers have a higher chance of providing you Nutritional Bars at around 16% as compared to Civilian Lockers with around 5% spawn rate.

We are shortlisting some locations having a high chance of Nutritional Bars spawning. Search all the coolers and civilian lockers at these places to find Nutritional Bar.

Bright Sands Nutritional Bar Locations

On the Bright Sands map, Waterfall lab has the highest probability of spawning Nutritional Bars.

Other than the Waterfall Lab, Nutritional Bars can be found at Comms Tower, Dig Site, Wood cutter camp, Lagoon and Jungle Camp.

Crescent Falls Nutritional Bar Locations

Due to the map’s design and size, Crescent Falls seems to have a higher number of spawn locations as compared to Bright Sands. Nutrion Farms has the highest probability of you finding Nutritional Bars.

Besides Nutrion Farm, Nutritional Bars can be found in plenty of places Hay Fields, Pinnacle Labs, Starport Admin, Starport Warehouse and Greens Prospect.