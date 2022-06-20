Medical Supplies are one of the uncommon materials in the world of The Cycle: Frontier. As the name suggests, medical supplies are mainly used for crafting healing supplies that aid you in combat. This guide will help you where to find medical supplies in abundance in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Medical Supplies Location

Medical Supplies can be used for crafting Combat Medkit, Combat Stim, Restoration Shield and Restoration Shield. Despite it being an uncommon material, there are some locations are around the maps of both Bright Sands and Crescent Falls where you may find lots of medical supplies

Medical are mainly found inside Medical Cases and Hidden Stashes around the map.

If you already have an abundance of it, you can sell it for 325 K-Marks but considering how little that amount is, it’s not really beneficial.

Bright Sands Medical Supplies Locations

There are not many medical supplies on the map of Bright Sands, but you can still farm them here. That said, you will start off your search from Crashed Ship, then you will head North-West towards the Jungle Camp where you can find multiple medical cases and hidden stashes in the area.

Next, you will continue your search toward Waterfall Lab. You will find lots of medical cases and hidden stashes while roaming inside of the facility. Finally, Vaccine Labs will be the ideal place to continue the search. There will be a couple of medical cases just lying around for you to loot.

Crescent Falls Medical Locations

Unlike Bright Sands, Crescent Falls has lots of Medical supplies just stashed around the map. You can start your search from Favela. Then you will continue your search to Greens Prospect and Base Camp Power Up Room.

Once you have searched these two locations, you will head to Pinnacle Labs at the top of the map, where you will yet again find hidden stashes and medical supplies just lying around.