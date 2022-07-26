On both Bright Sands and Crescent Falls maps in The Cycle: Frontier, the player can find a variety of quests and collectible materials. It is impossible to find some of these items anywhere and they are necessary to complete certain quests. The collection of some of these items is restricted to particular locations. This guide will show the locations and uses of Interactive Screen in The Cycle Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Interactive Screen Locations

Interactive Screen in The Cycle Frontier were used by Civilians in Fortuna III. Their value is enhanced by basic components and cached data. Below we have given the exact locations in which you can find Interactive Screen in The Cycle Frontier.

Interactive Screen in The Cycle can be used to complete missions. Following is the list of missions that you can complete with the help of Interactive Screen:

Sensor Array Repairs (Requires 2 Interactive Screens)

Surveillance Center(Requires 2 Interactive Screens)

Research Drone Repairs (Requires 3 Interactive Screens)

An Eye for Oil Part 2(Requires 5 Interactive Screens)

There are two locations in The Cycle Frontier that can help you find Interactive Screen.

Interactive Screen Location#1

The first location is the Jungle camp. Look for Interactive screens in Briefcases and Luggage. We have marked the location of Jungle Camp below:

Interactive Screen Location #2

The second location in which you can find Interactive Screen in The Cycle is the Comms Tower. Same as the Jungle camp, if you want your chances of finding Interactive screen to increase, keep on looking for Briefcases and Luggage.

This way, your chances of finding an Interactive Screen in The Cycle Frontier will increase. Below we have marked the exact location of Comms tower.

Keep in mind that both the locations we have marked above are high-danger areas. You’ll have to be on your toes while looking for Interactive Screen in the areas we have mentioned above.