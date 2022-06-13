The Cycle: Frontier Insurance Guide

The Cycle: Frontier has a fairly unique and useful insurance mechanic that players definitely need to be aware of.

The massively online shooter pits you in a cross-genre PvEvP environment that is riddled with risky missions. You will eventually perish, perhaps more than you expect, which is where an insurance policy kicks in.

The Cycle: Frontier allows you to insure your items for a payout that depends on the type of insurance you pay for. It is a useful way of earning even in death.

The following guide will show you how to be insured in The Cycle: Frontier.

How To Get Insurance In The Cycle: Frontier

There are two types of insurance in the game:

Standard Insurance

Gear Salvage Insurance

In standard insurance, you insure your items by paying a fraction of their cost with K-Marks. Consider this as a healthy investment because you will receive more than twice what you paid in insurance in the case of your untimely death.

For example, you can pay 500 K-Marks in standard insurance to receive 1250 K-Marks upon death. The amount will be transferred directly to your quarters.

In gear salvage insurance, you pay with insurance tokens or ethereum to insure your items. However, unlike standard insurance, a gear salvage insurance policy will return you the item you insured upon your death instead of paying K-Marks.

Head over to the launch terminal and activate the console to open up the loadout screen. The right half of the loadout screen should show the gear salvage and standard insurance tabs.

Now just drag and drop items in the standard insurance tab to insure them for a K-Mark payout or the gear salvage insurance tab to flag them for a salvage attempt when you perish in the game.

When an item is placed in the standard insurance tab, you will be able to see what you have to pay and the maximum payout you are set to receive upon death.

Furthermore, the insurance amount you receive upon death is sent to the income generator in your personal quarters. Take note that your income generator can hold up to 20x insurances at a time if you die. You will, however, need to upgrade your quarters for that income generator.

You can only get insurance for armor, backpacks, and weapons.

Insurance Benefits In The Cycle: Frontier

There are several benefits to reap from having an insurance policy in the game. It is fairly important to understand that The Cycle: Frontier is designed to kill you sooner than later. Even the best of players will succumb during one of their missions, whether that be at the hands of AI-controlled enemies or other human players.

Having a standard insurance guarantees that you keep accumulating K-Marks to be used later on. As for the price of purchasing a standard insurance policy, you are more than likely to earn back what you paid as long as you manage to survive in the next couple of missions.

As for having a gear salvage insurance, it does look good on paper, especially for endgame items but there is a little caveat that players should be aware of. If an enemy loots your corpse and is still alive when you spawn, you will not receive your insured item. The enemy that looted your insured item needs to die alongside the item de spawning for the gear salvage insurance policy to kick in.

Furthermore, if you throw away the insured item, you break the insurance clause. If you die and your teammate loots you, you break your insurance. If you get the insurance for one item and then you modify it, then you will have to insure it again otherwise you won’t get your insurance.

The gear salvage insurance hence has some shortcomings. You are recommended to only choose gear salvage insurance for items that are not easily accessible.

So to conclude, always get your items insured.